‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben & Vincent Face Off, Steve Has Questions

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, October 2, 2020 reveal that the week will end with some very big questions and conflicts in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) come face to face with Vincent, the man who brainwashed him and then kidnapped his wife, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

Ciara is now presumed to be dead after she was thought to be in Vincent’s vehicle, which exploded. However, her body was not found in the car, just her wedding ring. This has given Ciara’s mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), as well as Ben hope that she may still be alive.

If Ciara is alive, then Vincent knows where she is, and Ben will be looking for answers. He’ll want to know what really happened the night of the explosion, and if Vincent is hiding Ciara away somewhere in hopes of playing the long game in his devious plan.

Fans previously watched as Vincent has a mental breakdown, and believed Ciara to be his late girlfriend, Wendy. So, it’s possible that he may be keeping her because he believes her to be the love of his life.

Meanwhile, Melinda Trask will put Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) in a tough spot. Melinda wants to throw the book at Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) during her attempted murder trial, which means she needs to gather each and every piece of evidence that she can against Kristen.

Chris Haston / NBC

When Melinda asks Eli for security footage from the jail from the day that Kristen escaped, it will be an awkward moment. Eli knows that the footage shows his pregnant wife, Lani Price (Sat Stowers) illegally helping Kristen escape. Kristen later fled the country to find her daughter, Rachel Isabella, and escape that charges.

However, this time around, Kristen’s baby daddy, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) is convinced that the justice system will let Kristen walk without any prison time.

Elsewhere in Salem, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will have a lot of questions for his son, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams). After finding out that Tripp has a romantic history with Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold), he’ll question whether or not Tripp is the father of Allie’s newborn son, Henry.

In addition, Allie will come to a horrific realization about the night that her son was conceived. The mystery surrounding Allie and Tripp’s relationship continues to grow and could put fans in the middle of a he said, she said battle.