Kelly Gale Showcases Her Smoking-Hot Body In Red String Bikini

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale has a body worthy of envy. On Friday, she gave her 1.4 million Instagram followers a nice view of it in a tiny string bikini while spending some time in Sweden.

Kelly’s bathing suit was made from a red velvet-like fabric, and it featured a gold trim. Her ample cleavage filled out the triangle-shaped cups. The skimpy bottoms sat low on her hips, and thin straps tied into loopy bows were pulled high on her waist.

Kelly’s hair appeared to be wet, and she wore it slicked back away from her face and down in waves. For accessories, she went with a pair of dangle earrings.

The model mentioned in the caption that since she was in the northern European country, she would remain inside while wearing swimsuits. It might have been chilly where she was, but her admirers thought she was smoking hot in the pictures. In fact, many of them were quick to pile on the compliments.

“Anywhere in the world you should stick wearing bikinis inside and outside too, as they were made for you,” wrote one follower.

“Absolutely gorgeous and very sexy sweetheart have a wonderful weekend!” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“You’re forever endlessly beautiful @kellybellyboom. Queen,” a third comment read.

“Inside, outside, still pretty amazing,” quipped a fourth fan.

Kelly’s update consisted of two snaps that captured her posing by a window that appeared to be taken in a high-rise building. The landscape included a ferris wheel along with buildings and greenery.

In the first frame, Kelly faced the camera while standing with her arms at her sides. With one hip cocked to the side, she flaunted her curvy hips and toned thighs. Sunlight streaming in from the outside hit her bronze skin, emphasizing her chiseled abs and ample cleavage. The image was cropped at her thighs, but the window caught her reflection, showing off her booty and a little bit more of her shapely legs.

Kelly looked even more sultry in the second snap. The brunette beauty held her hair in her hands behind her head while she gazed out the window. With one leg crossed in front of the other, she stood with one hip to the side, showcasing her hourglass shape and the curve of her hips. Her toned arms were also on display in the photo.

Earlier this week, Kelly shared a snap that saw her flaunting her fabulous figure in a turquoise bikini while she kicked back on a boat.