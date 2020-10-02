Jessa Duggar Gives Son Spurgeon A New Haircut And He Looks Unamused In New Video

Spurgeon Seewald was not too sure what to think about his new look.

Jessa Duggar is known for saving some money by cutting her kids’ hair herself instead of going to a salon or barber. In a new YouTube video that was posted on Thursday, the Counting On star showed off her oldest child’s recent haircut. Spurgeon, 4, had a new hairdo, but he appeared to be a bit unamused by the whole thing.

In the beginning of the clip, Jessa urged her son to come out to show the rest of the family his hair. She shared a note saying how Spurgeon didn’t think that they would recognize him. As he emerged from the bathroom, Duggar fans could see that he did look quite different from his usual look. His signature curly locks were nowhere to be seen. His mom had slicked his hair down so that he almost looked like a different kid. Jessa’s husband, Ben Seewald, responded with surprise. Spurgeon announced to his dad that his mom “made me look like this.”

When Ben told him that he looked like a big boy, Spurgeon got very quiet as he stared off into space seemingly thinking about that statement. However, that didn’t last very long as he went to show his little brother, Henry, 3, his new look. Henry and his baby sister Ivy Jane, 1, seemed to be okay with it and knew who he was right away.

TLC

Jessa admitted that her fans shouldn’t worry as she only trimmed his locks. His curly strands were not cut off. Everyone seemed to like Spurgeon’s big boy look, however, her fans commented on how they love his previous style as well.

“He’s a doll but I love his signature curls the best!,” one admirer said.

“I miss his curls. Liked them a lot,” a second person told her.

“Either way, Spurge is a handsome little guy,” replied a third follower.

As the eldest Seewald boy walked over to where Henry was playing, he stepped right on the race track that was set up. Jessa seemed to know exactly how people would react watching him do that. She explained below the video that he didn’t mean to break it apart, but the boys have walked across the sturdy bridge before.

“His 4 yr old mind thought he could walk across the top, and when they use only one track to make a bridge across the tops of the ramps, it is totally possible walk across them,” Jessa said.

Earlier this month, Spurgeon and Ivy Jane modeled a few clothing items that Jessa bought for them during a huge sale that she often frequents for used clothes for her three kids. The pictures were adorable and Spurgeon’s mop of fresh curls were front and center.