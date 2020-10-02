NeNe Leakes Breaks Down In Tears During Interview, Says She Wants ‘Fair Treatment’ After ‘RHOA’ Exit

The reality star cried after walking away from the Bravo show.

NeNe Leakes was visibly emotional during an interview this week as she discussed her departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The star, who’s one of the show’s original cast members, broke down in tears and said all she wanted was to be treated fairly by Bravo.

NeNe’s teary moment happened during the Friday, October 2, episode of the ABC talk show Tamron Hall, where she dialled in to chat with the journalist remotely. In a sneak peek at the episode, which can be seen in the video below, host Tamron asked the reality star and actress about her decision to leave and questioned her about the allegations she’s made against the show.

“You said you want to meet potentially with the folks over at Bravo behind the scenes if you think that something can be worked out,” Tamron said, per Entertainment Tonight Canada.

“These allegations, again, very serious. Discrimination, bullying. What is there to be worked out? What do you want from them?” she asked.

NeNe, who wiped tears from her eyes during the interview, said she couldn’t reveal everything that had gone on behind the scenes but claimed she didn’t deserve to be treated the way she had.

“I can’t tell you everything that I want from them but I can tell you that I want fair treatment. I deserve fair treatment,” she said.

“I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there, or haven’t done even worse. So, I don’t deserve this treatment. I’m as confused as you are,” she added.

The host asked NeNe if she wanted to return to the series.

“No. I do not,” the former Glee and The New Normal actress responded, vehemently shaking her head.

NeNe’s departure from RHOA has been shrouded in mystery. There were months of rumors claiming she wouldn’t be returning, with the star officially confirming the news in a video posted to her YouTube account last month. She said she’d had “emotional negotiations” about staying but had decided to walk away.

Her most recent interview appeared to reference messages she posted to Twitter in August. As reported by Page Six, NeNe publicly slammed the network amid her ongoing negotiations to sign up for Season 13.

She accused the network of trying to “lessen” her and make her “insignificant.”

“No Equality. If I have to stand alone. I will!” she added.

After NeNe confirmed she would not be back, Bravo expressed hopes that she would one day return. In a statement issued to The Daily Dish, they said she was “instrumental” in the success of the series and would “truly be missed.”

The TV personality has been very outspoken about ever since she announced her departure. NeNe called out Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen and former friend Wendy Williams in a scathing YouTube video earlier this week after they talked about her leaving on Watch What Happens Live.