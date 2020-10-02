Tarsha Whitmore Bares Ample Cleavage In A Teal Mini Dress ‘Of Dreams’

The model looked effortlessly chic in a low-cut number from Oh Polly that hugged her curves.

Tarsha Whitmore put on a busty show in today’s Instagram update, which saw the Australian bombshell rocking a sexy, low-cut mini dress that exposed the entirety of her cleavage. The 20-year-old shared two photos of the hot look, which portrayed her in a bar. She was sitting at a table with a drink in hand, flashing her curvy thigh as she posed with her legs crossed.

The strappy number was from the brand, Oh Polly, and featured a corset-like top complete with busks and a mock lace-up panel in the front. It included revealing half-cups that were spaced wide apart, spotlighting Tarsha’s perky chest and leaving a generous amount of décolletage on display. The underwire design gave extra definition to her bust, while the tight-fitting bodice emphasized her taut midriff and small waist. Likewise, the short skirt hugged her hips, flaunting the model’s supple yet curvaceous figure.

The dress was made out of a glossy, satin fabric that clung to her fit body, showing off her hourglass shape. It sported a gorgeous teal color that looked flattering against her bronzed skin, while also complimenting her highlighted tresses. In her caption, Tarsha described it as the outfit of her dreams, leading one follower to comment, “You are the dream,” trailed by a heart-eyes and drooling-face emoji.

The sizzling blonde added a few accessories to finish off the seductive look, wearing massive, beaded, hoop earrings and a matching ring on one of her fingers. A small loop necklace draped over her collar bone, further drawing the eye to her abundant décolletage. The piece sported a discrete pendant that spelled out Tarsha’s name. A white Yves Saint Laurent purse rested on the marbled tabletop by her side, mirroring the color of her jewelry. It had a subtle crocodile-skin print and a silver chain handle that matched the brand logo adorning the front.

The model wore her sleek mane parted in the center for the shoot. Fans could also notice her elegant French manicure, which harmonized with the sexy yet classy look.

Tarsha was effortlessly chic in the first snap, which showed her holding up the stem glass in an elegant manner as she absentmindedly brushed back a lock of hair. She gazed to the side and into the distance, slightly parting her lips in a sultry expression. Her luscious locks were perfectly straight, spilling down her back and over her shoulder.

The model showed her playful side in the second picture, smiling from ear to ear as she grabbed the edge of her seat and peered directly into the camera. Her hair looked tousled, a few rebel tendrils brushing over her chest.

A geotag identified the location of Tarsha’s photo as Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. The upload was a big hit with her fans, amassing more than 11,300 likes and 115 messages in the first hour of posting.

“OMG! You are absolutely gorgeous!” gushed one of her online admirers.

“How are you even real,” chimed in another Instagram user, who left a trail of heart-eyes emoji.

“Elegant and I like the dress color! Congrats!!” commented a third follower.