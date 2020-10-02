‘DWTS’ Host Tyra Banks Responds To Criticism: ‘The Ratings Are Amazing’

Tyra's addressing the hate she received for replacing Tom Bergeron.

Tyra Banks spoke out about the haters who called her out over her new gig as host of Dancing with the Stars. Many fans shared their disapproval on social media after it was revealed earlier this year that she’d be taking over from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, though Tyra revealed this week that she’s more focused on the ratings than the negative comments.

The America’s Next Top Model star addressed the backlash during an appearance on The Talk via video call on Thursday, October 1. She shared her advice for dealing with the haters with the co-hosts, DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood, and discussed how easy it is to send mean comments today through social media.

“Back in the day, it was just critics and reviews, and now it is everyone that is a critic,” she said, per Entertainment Tonight Canada.

Tyra shared that although she sometimes does acknowledge the criticism, she also tries to push it out of her mind knowing that those who say not so nice things to her over the internet probably don’t give it a second thought.

“99.9 percent of the people that are saying something negative… don’t even really remember they sent it… They’re not really thinking of it, so I try not to hold that in.”

Eric McCandless / ABC

The former America’s Got Talent host and Life Size actor added that when she turns her attention away from the trolls she gives it to the viewing figures, which she pointed out have so far been up this season compared to last year when Tom and Erin still co-hosted.

“I just read ratings. I’ve had friends that are like, ‘Girl, they are dragging you for being the new host!’ and I’m like, ‘But the ratings are amazing?’… So, that’s like the meter we look at,” she said.

Tyra has repeatedly pointed to the bump as being “validation” that she’s doing a good job. Earlier this week, she noted that she and the cast and crew must be doing something right, despite many fans still calling for Tom and Erin to return.

“My [figures] are up 38 percent, which is unprecedented crazy, crazy numbers,” she said during an interview with Parade.com.

Tyra’s also tweeted about the viewing figures on a number of occasions since the first episode of Season 29 debuted last month. She recently wrote that she was “touched” to see so many people have been tuning in.