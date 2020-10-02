Normani Slays A Sexy Bridal Look For The Savage X Fenty Show

Normani took part in the Savage X Fenty show and rocked a sexy number for the event. The singer showed off the ensemble she wore via Instagram, which had fans going wild.

The “Dancing With A Stranger” hitmaker stunned in a white bra with lace detailing. She displayed her decolletage and toned stomach while pairing the look with a mesh knit slip skirt and latex stockings of the same color. Normani rocked strappy heels, which gave her some extra height. She also opted for long white gloves and wrapped a sheer veil over her head. Normani styled her dark wavy shoulder-length hair down with a full fringe and accessorized herself with a jeweled necklace.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to two images with one upload.

In the first shot, Normani was snapped in front of a plain black backdrop while sitting down on a long leather seat. She stretched one leg out beside her and placed the other on the ground while crossing her legs. Normani raised one hand to her shoulder and gazed directly at the camera lens with a subtle pout.

In the next slide, the former Fifth Harmony member rested the veil behind her hair and touched the side of her face with her middle fingers. Normani was captured closer-up and effortlessly radiated beauty.

In the tags, Normani credited Rihanna and her brand Savage X Fenty.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 290,000 likes and over 2,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.9 million followers.

“Stop making me less gay by looking this good!!!!!” one user wrote.

“I’M SO PROUD OF HOW FAR YOU’VE COME,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“I was going to say that you look beautiful but his photo says that,” remarked a third fan.

“A whole snack! I’m DYING,” a fourth admirer commented.

As seen on Harper’s Bazaar, Normani was captured backstage with model Bella Hadid, who also rocked latex gloves with a lace bra.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Normani. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she slayed in a gray crop top with no sleeves. The entertainer paired the item of clothing with high-waisted light gray jeans while wrapping herself up in a cream blazer jacket. Normani completed her outfit with brown strappy heels and showed off her pedicured toes that were painted with white polish. She opted for a small black handbag and accessorized with a couple of necklaces, rings, and hoop earrings.