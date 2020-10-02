‘Big Brother’ Fans Blast Botched Triple Eviction Twist Following Production Error On Live Show

The CBS reality show's highly teased twist flopped hard.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Oct. 1 live episode of Big Brother: All-Stars.

Big Brother fans are beyond annoyed following a production error on Thursday night’s show that ruined a major twist planned for the CBS reality competition. After a week of teasing the first-ever triple eviction in the show’s 22 seasons, host Julie Chen Moonves was put in an awkward situation due to a flub by producers.

As Julie announced a second Head of Household competition due to a “double” elimination, the all-star players saw a “Triple Eviction” sign on camera. While she did not confirm that a third all-star was about to be sent home, it was clear by the cast’s reactions that they knew what was up.

CBS

On social media, viewers had a field day over the production flub that played out on live TV.

“Big Brother y’all had one job to make sure that the Triple Eviction stayed a secret until it was time to unveil…don’t ever make Julie look stupid again, she deserves better and a raise,” one viewer tweeted.

“Let’s keep the houseguests in the dark about tonight’s shocking triple eviction twist,” another tweeted. “‘Hello Houseguests’ as #TripleEviction scrolls behind Julie in giant letters. #BigBrother do you produce Gender Reveal parties too?”

“Y’all really dropped the ball on this one,” a third Twitter user wrote. “On top of unnecessary hints, Julie’s mic was on while talking about the ‘secret triple eviction the houseguests totally don’t know about’ lol and they saw the triple eviction sign behind her. Expect to be disappointed!”

Another Twitter commenter joked that someone should have made Julie stand in front of a “Quadruple Eviction” sign just to confuse the players even more.

Other viewers blasted the back-to-back Power of Veto competitions that were basically the same game. Season 8 winner Dick Donato questioned how the same Veto competition could be played twice in a row and give the people who had just done it such an advantage. He tweeted that production has been “awful” this season.

The BB22 cast had already been buzzing about a possible triple eviction, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Visiting past winner Dr. Will Kirby’s suggestion to “think three steps ahead” had some of the players speculating that something was up all along, and some noted that the Canadian version of the reality series previously featured a triple eviction.

The live show marked the end of the game for Kevin Campbell, David Alexander, and Daniele Briones.