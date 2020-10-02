‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, October 1: Eric Cautions Ridge About Wedding Shauna

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, October 1 features Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) who was concerned about her plot. She cautioned Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) not to feel guilty about her marriage to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). She didn’t want her to mess up their plan and warned her not to spill their secret, per SheKnows Soaps.

Eric Forrester (John McCook) entered the room and she informed him that Ridge and Shauna were going to have a renewal of their vows at the Forrester mansion. Eric was surprised that his son had agreed and that the ceremony was taking place the following day. Quinn celebrated her victory after he left.

Make sure to tune in to #BoldandBeautiful….tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/kTYbXQCgtn — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 1, 2020

In the meantime, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) could not believe that Ridge was going through with the wedding do-over. She still believed that Quinn and Shauna conspired against their marriage. She knew that the dressmaker didn’t love Shauna the way that he loved her. Brooke also warned him that she didn’t think that they would be able to find their way back to each other if he went through with the wedding.

Brooke went to the Forrester mansion to confront Quinn. She accused her of pressuring Ridge into marrying Shauna again. Quinn taunted her by saying that she and Shauna would be moving the Forrester family forward. She encouraged Brooke to let go of Ridge because her friend was marrying him. She claimed that the notion that she and Ridge were destined for each other would end the following day, as seen in the image below.

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Ridge talked about his wedding ceremony that would be held the following day. Carter questioned if he really wanted to follow through with the vows. Ridge confirmed that he agreed with it. The attorney wasn’t buying it because he knew that the was still in love with Brooke.

Ridge changed the topic and informed Carter about his promotion. He was now the COO of Forrester Creations. Carter was happy about the news and thanked him. Eric entered the office and congratulated him.

Later, Carter shared the information about his promotion. As seen in the below image, Zoe was thrilled and did a little dance.

Eric issued a stern warning to Ridge about marrying a woman that he did not love. He knew that his son loved Brooke and didn’t understand why he was re-committing himself to Shauna. Eric told the dressmaker that nobody expected him to honor his drunken vows. He cautioned him that if he re-married Shauna, he may lose Brooke forever.