Casi Davis Poses On Her Knees In The Sand In A Skimpy Bikini

Fitness model and trainer Cassandre “Casi” Davis made a splash at the beach in her most recent Instagram update on Thursday afternoon. Clad in a skimpy bikini, the sizzling blonde got wet and sandy as she posed on her knees by the water’s edge, tantalizing many of her over 1.3 million followers with her seductive attitude and voluptuous curves.

Casi exuded sultry vibes as she cocked her hip and spread her legs. Her midriff was arched, and her messy curls looked tousled and windswept. She raised both hands above her head, stacking her forearms one on top of the other and showing off the fine grains of sand sprinkled from the elbows all the way to the wrists. Meanwhile, numerous water droplets clung to her thighs, indicating that the stunner was fully immersed in her natural surroundings. The green-bluish sea and periwinkle sky made the perfect backdrop for her beauty. Frothy waves crashed on the shore at her back, adding to her wild, untamed demeanor.

The hot YouTuber rocked a skimpy two-piece bikini that did nothing but favors for her bodacious figure. The look included a halterneck top complete with small, triangular cups that were spaced wide apart, leaving much of her chest on display. The piece featured thin, spaghetti shoulder straps. A third string bridged the ruched cups in the middle, perfectly framing her décolletage.

On her lower half, Casi wore high-cut bottoms that only covered the essential, exposing her sexy tan lines. The item dipped dangerously low in the front, showing off her tummy and allowing her bellybutton piercing to be seen. Meanwhile, the sides came up above her hips, calling attention to her waist and hourglass shape.

The bathing suit sported a colorful, abstract print that incorporated vibrant swirls of gold, azure, and turquoise over a navy blue background. The palette beautifully harmonized with the gorgeous seascape unfolding in the background, while also accentuating Casi’s glowing tan. Sunshine illuminated her toned body, lending a sensuous sheen to her supple skin. Meanwhile, her face and arms remained engulfed in shade, further emphasizing her taut midsection and curvaceous hips. A few locks of hair brushed over her cheek and nose, drawing the eye to her piercing stare.

Casi aptly captioned her photo with a splashing-water emoji. Needless to say, fans seemed enthralled with the tantalizing upload, which garnered more than 20,670 likes overnight. Her supporters also left close to 170 messages, wherein they gushed over the bombshell’s incredible curves.

“Oh she [is] makin waves,” quipped one person.

“Your body is goals,” chimed in a second fan.

“Hips on fleek,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Them thighsss,” read a fourth comment, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.