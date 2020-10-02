Shawn Johnson Shares An Adorable Family Photo & Gives A Shout-Out To Her ‘Spirit Animal’

Olympian gymnast Shawn Johnson took to Instagram on Friday to share an absolutely adorable photo with her millions of followers. She posed with her husband Andrew East and their daughter Drew, and she included a sweet caption.

The geotag for the family photo detailed Nashville, Tennessee as the location for this photoshoot. They live in the Nashville area, and they stood in a gorgeous outdoor area with trees and a rock wall behind them.

Andrew stood with Drew on his shoulders and Shawn snuggled in against his side. She wore jeans and a burgundy jacket while he wore dark pants, a white shirt, and a denim jacket. Their baby girl wore a white short-sleeved shirt under short overalls. A headband covered Drew’s short wisps of hair.

The couple smiled as they looked directly toward the photographer. Drew had her mouth wide open in a big smile and she seemed to be reaching toward something off to the side of the photographer.

In her caption, Shawn noted that her daughter was her spirit animal. She also added hashtags signaling that she loved mom life and felt pure joy over it.

“Most adorable little family,” one fan commented.

The 2.7 million people who follow Shawn’s Instagram page loved this precious snapshot. By late evening, about 12 hours after the gymnast had first uploaded the picture, almost 180,000 followers had liked the post and about 450 also commented.

“You look gorgeous, Mama! Motherhood looks fabulous on you!!” a fan declared.

“Okay you guys are all too cute!” another shared.

“So sweet, she is so happy. Love her smiles. Keep up the good work parents,” someone else gushed.

This upload was just the latest in a long line of snapshots that showed how much Shawn and Drew adore one another. One recent upload showed the mom and little one together and Shawn noted that her girl was “freaking adorable.” Another one featured the two by the pool, big grins on both of their faces.

Shawn posts on her Instagram page quite regularly, and it is not unusual to see uploads that show the trio together in one shot. However, this new picture was an especially precious one and the consensus among the Olympian’s fans seemed to be that the trio looked absolutely beautiful together.

The gymnastics champion tagged a professional photographer in this upload, which gives everybody hope that they might get an opportunity to see more sweet shots from this shoot in the days ahead. Shawn and Andrew navigated quite the journey to bring Drew into their lives, and those who follow them adore opportunities like this one where they can see how much the couple glows as they spend time with their little one.