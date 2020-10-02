Donald Trump Confirms Both He And Melania Are Covid-19 Positive: ‘We Will Get Through This Together’

President Donald Trump has just tested positive for COVID-19. He made the announcement in the early hours of Friday, October 2 via his Twitter account. The president confirmed that his wife, Melania Trump, also has the novel coronavirus. The president also tweeted that he and the First Lady would immediately begin their quarantine and recovery process. He said that they would get through this period together.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Melania also presented a positive front on her Twitter account. She added that both she and her husband were doing well and reminded Americans to stay safe.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

White House Advisor, Hope Hicks, Has COVID-19

The announcement came on the heels of the news that Trump’s close adviser, Hope Hicks, has also tested positive. The Inquisitr reported that Hicks was in close contact with the president during this past week. She flew to and from his campaign rally on Air Force One with him this week. The president also confirmed her status a few hours ago.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Global Markets Brace For Economic Impact

The announcement has already impacted the global markets. According to The Washington Post, investors are bracing themselves in the midst of an uncertain political landscape.

“Markets hate uncertainty and this ticks all those boxes,” Jeffrey Halley said. He is the senior market analyst for Asia Pacific with Oanda Corp. He elaborated on why the information has sent shockwaves through the finance world.

“Not because of the President alone, but because this potentially means it has spread to the upper-level echelons of the government in the U.S.,” he explained.

Trump’s Doctor, Sean P. Conley, Assures Public

It appears as if Trump’s physician is already trying to allay any fears, per NBC News. Dr. Sean P. Conley said that the President and the First Lady were both well and that they would remain at the White House during their quarantine period.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

The doctor confirmed that he released the statement with Trump’s permission.

Pence Weighs in

Vice President Mike Pence also weighed in after Trump stated that he had the coronavirus. He said that he and his wife, Karen, sent their love and prayers to the president and his wife for a “full and swift recovery.”

The news of Trump’s COVID-19 status comes one month before the 2020 U.S. elections.