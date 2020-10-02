WWE News: ‘Raw’ Superstar Claps Back At Fan Who Accused Her Of Spreading COVID-19

Monday Night Raw superstar Shayna Baszler took to social media on Thursday to fire back at a user who accused her of having COVID-19 or being around someone who tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

As detailed by Ringside News, the Twitter exchange started after Mia Yim shared a photo that featured her posing with Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Dakota Kai. The outlet pointed out that this was notable for the fact that Yim and Baszler are both away from television amid WWE’s latest COVID-19 outbreak. While no one in RETRIBUTION has been diagnosed with the illness, Yim and the rest of the faction’s members are reportedly in quarantine as a precautionary measure. Baszler, on the other hand, was not medically cleared to compete at last Sunday’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

In response to the photo, a fan reacted early Thursday morning by tweeting that there has been word that Baszler has COVID-19 or was around a COVID-19-positive colleague. They also went on to accuse Yim of having tested positive, pointing out how RETRIBUTION was not on this week’s Raw and adding that the virus is “catchy.”

“Dont get the Rona, and if you do have the Rona, dont spread the Rona,” they remarked.

Several hours later, Baszler replied with the following tweet, which can be viewed here.

“Or how about don’t spread false information?”

Kai also threw some shade at the Twitter user, joking that she caught COVID-19 because of how often they mentioned the popular shortcut for the coronavirus in their post. You can view her tweet here.

As of this writing, WWE has not confirmed too many specifics about the recent outbreak, which reportedly started at the company’s Performance Center after an asymptomatic NXT talent spread the virus at a party. Aside from RETRIBUTION’s absence from television, there was no “Raw Underground” on this week’s episode of the red brand’s show because many of the people standing around the ring during the segment are Performance Center trainees.

As noted by Bleacher Report, Baszler was not the only superstar who didn’t receive medical clearance for Clash of Champions. Her fellow Women’s Tag Team titleholder Nia Jax was also pulled from the event for the same reason, while Nikki Cross similarly missed out on her chance to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Per a statement shared with Wrestling Inc. and other publications, WWE confirmed last week that all COVID-19-positive individuals within the company, as well as those who may have come in contact with them, have been placed in a 14-day quarantine.