‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Squares Off With Victoria

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick has a problem with his sister Victoria because of the part she played in Billy’s exposé of Adam and Victor. The fallout of Billy highlighting Adam’s long list of misdeeds affects one unexpected person – Faith.

Actor Joshua Morrow teased the bombshell storyline with Soap Opera Digest recently, explaining that his on-screen alter ego heaps plenty of blame on Victoria for the mess after Faith’s peers show no mercy.

Billy (Jason Thompson) rashly published Alyssa’s (María DiDomenico) article after a threatening visit from Victor (Eric Braeden). Billy’s move stunned everyone, and the article contained far more information than anybody expected.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) had worked with her ex-husband on the project, but she felt that he would focus more tightly on Adam’s misdeeds in Kansas as a pre-teen and the shady situation in Las Vegas. One astonishing thing that the publication included was Adam switching Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) at birth and making Ashley (Eileen Davidson) think the little girl was hers. Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) thought her newborn had died.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

At first, Nick wasn’t all that upset about his brother’s evildoing making headlines. Given that Victor seemed always to choose Adam, Nick wasn’t even unhappy about the blowback Victor would experience. However, once his daughter, Faith, experiences bullying due to information that her uncle stole her making headlines, Nick’s entire demeanor changes. He is furious when he learns that Victoria had a huge hand in the whole thing.

“Nick and Victoria are usually bulletproof and always have each other’s back. Everybody knows about Nick that you do not mess with his kids, and this scandal has the potential to really hurt his youngest one. Victoria’s participation in this will really test who they are. Nick’s a pretty forgiving guy, but this is a line you don’t cross with him,” said Morrow.

Victoria finds herself at odds with nearly everyone she usually relies on. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is furious, Victor wants revenge on his daughter, and now she does not even have her trusty brother.

The report crossed a line by upending Faith’s life, and that means Nick’s life is upended too. Because of the type of dad he is, Nick is not going to forgive Victoria’s actions easily. Sure, Adam is the one who kidnapped his daughter, but Victoria encouraging an article that uses the little girl’s tragedy to smear Adam, is way too much for Nick to overlook.