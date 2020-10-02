WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Reportedly Sent Out Email Threatening To Fine, Suspend & Fire Wrestlers

According to Wrestling Inc, Vince McMahon reportedly sent another email to the WWE roster this week, reminding them that they have until October 2 to end their agreements with third-party platforms such as Twitch and Cameo.

The email stated that superstars who fail to comply with the new rules would either be fined, suspended or fired from the company. The performers have been expecting this for weeks, as the chairman sent out an email last month that detailed the changes.

The Wrestling Inc. article stated that the superstars can still use platforms such as YouTube, provided that they use their real names and not their company aliases. However, they must still inform officials about their channels and accounts.

The report also noted that WWE will take control of the Twitch accounts of performers in four weeks time. While the promotion will have ownership of their profiles, the superstars involved will receive a share of the revenue, which counts against their downside guarantees.

Wrestling Inc. also pointed out how the new changes have been negatively received among the employees and other parties. Democratic politician Andrew Yang has also been critical of the decision, claiming that McMahon is guilty of shady business practices.

“A lot of it is that wrestlers are afraid to speak out, and I’ve had wrestlers past and present reach out to me and say that Vince has been getting away with the exploitation of wrestlers calling them independent contractors while controlling their activities for years and years. A lot of it is just that they are a quasi-monopoly, and wrestlers fear that if they do try and unionize or organize in any way that Vince doesn’t like, that it will never work again.”

Yang believes that the edict will be detrimental to talent who have spent years building their own businesses through these platforms. The former presidential candidate has also vowed to do something about the ruling if he gets appointed to Joe Biden’s potential administration.

Fightful Select, by way of Ringside News, recently reported that the reason for the edict is due to roster members leaking sensitive information during livestreams.

The edict will give officials more control over the outside activities of employees and prevent them from exposing behind-the-scenes information in public forums.

AJ Styles recently took to Twitch and said that Paul Heyman threw talent under the bus while he was an executive. Those comments might be the kind that management doesn’t want getting out.