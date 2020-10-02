Nicki Minaj Welcomes First Child With Husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj has given birth to her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, Us Weekly reported.

The “Anaconda” rapper became a new mom on Wednesday, September 30, the outlet confirmed, adding that her beau was at her side for the birth. TMZ also reported that the child was born in Los Angeles, California, and that the name and sex of the newborn were currently unknown.

Nicki first announced the pregnancy back in July, with a series of Instagram photos showing off her growing baby bump around six months along with a shoot by David LaChappelle.

Nicki has gone somewhat silent on social media as of late, not sharing any images from the delivery room to her feed, but Us Weekly shared the birth news to their social media accounts with a photo from Nicki’s Instagram. The image wasn’t of a pregnant Nicki, rather an older snap from her feed, with a bright green, long-sleeved top, blue-and-green skirt, and matching-colored hair.

Over 4,600 people liked the photo while more than 50 commented. Many users wrote out their support for the couple’s newborn while others simply commented with heart eyes and praise hands emoji, sharing their appreciation for the news.

“Congratulations to Nicki and Kenneth on becoming parents!” an admirer exclaimed, happy for the couple’s new status as parents.

“And to everyone who argued with me that she was only 5 months in those reveal pictures and could not be more. I was right she was more around 7. Congrats nicki hope to learn baby girl/boy name and maybe a face reveal,” one person joked, noting the slight confusion around Nicki’s pregnancy among fans since she’s been somewhat vague about the details.

Unfortunately for the “Starships” singer, not everyone was able to give their best wishes, as a few naysayers in the comments section threw some shade and commented on her choice of romantic partner with which to share the child.

“Maybe now she will go away to raise her kid,” a user scoffed.

“Of all the people in the world to have a baby with…..but whatever, congratulations,” lamented another commenter, pointing out her husband’s troubled history.

Back in August, the “Barbie Tingz” lyricist shared how “grateful” she was that husband Kenneth had been granted permission by a judge to be in the delivery room with her, The Inquisitr reported. As a registered sex offender, Kenneth needed to get special permission in order to travel with Nicki on business, but luckily for the couple, he was given access to be at her side in the delivery room.