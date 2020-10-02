Derek Hough & Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Laugh Over Flashback To His First ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season

It has been many years since Derek Hough initially joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. On Friday, he and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert took a look back at those early days of his on DWTS and had some good laughs over them.

Derek’s first run as a pro on the long-running ABC series was in Season 5 back in 2007. He was paired with Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jennie Garth and they made it all the way to the semifinals.

While the duo found their stride and outlasted many other pairs, fans may remember that the two had a major misstep very early on in their partnership. He revisited the awkward incident with Hayley and shared a snippet of it via his Instagram page.

One of the very first dances that Derek and Jennie did was a quickstep. During the performance, her dress got caught under his heel at one point. He slipped and essentially dropped Jennie on the floor, and it seems that the moment still haunts him to a degree.

While Derek can laugh about it now, he talked Hayley through exactly what happened as he showed her the throwback clip.

“I love that you don’t take yourself too seriously,” one fan commented in response.

Hayley also shared a throwback related to her beau’s first season as a pro on DWTS via social media. She uploaded his first pro photo for the series, and it generated quite the reaction from the couple’s fans.

Derek smiled as he posed while wearing a dark blazer, white shirt, and blue tie. Dancing with the Stars fans got a chuckle out of this one. Not only did he look incredibly young in this picture, but it was quite the straight-laced look in comparison to how different those types of photos for the series are now.

“Wow! Why does it look like I’m wearing my Dad’s jacket it’s huge. Not to mention my 12 year old face,” Derek quipped in a comment.

“OMG YES YES YES YES YES YES!!!” teased Brooks Laich, Derek’s brother-in-law.

“This could be a high school yearbook picture!” one Instagram follower teased.

“Oh my, I remember his first show. I’ve been following DWTS Since the first night. And one of the main reasons is because of Derek. A handsome lad then a hunk now. And Hayley is simply Gorgeous,” another Instagram comment read.

The social media posts were teasers for a new episode of their YouTube show “Dayley Life!” From the looks of things, Derek and Hayley’s followers would love to see more clips featuring the two looking back at older Dancing with the Stars seasons just like this.