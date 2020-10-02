Paige VanZant Sizzles In A Sports Bra & Leggings While Getting A Massage In Latest Video Update

Paige VanZant looked adorable as she relieved some stress in her latest video update on Instagram. For the clip, she was recorded wearing a tiny sports bra and tight leggings as she laid down to get an intense massage.

The former UFC competitor is preparing for her first fight in the Bare Knuckle FC, and in this post she showed followers how she unwinds after training. She was filmed at home laying on the ground next to a gray couch, and a kitchen island and cupboards were visible in the distance.

The 26-year-old sported a small black Nike sports bra that had a white band around the bottom with the brand’s name written on it. VanZant also wore a pair of matching skintight leggings, and sneakers. Her blond hair was parted in the middle and draped over her shoulders. She was joined in the vid by her husband, Austin Vanderford, who was shirtless and wore a pair of black shorts.

VanZant started the footage by shimmying her knees down to get her body flat on the ground. Viewers were given a glimpse of her curvy backside which was outlined in the tight-fitting pants. The former Dancing With The Stars contestant adjusted her position while looking into the camera.

Vanderford came into frame and stood overtop of his wife, and put his hands together while placing them in the center of her back. He thrust to apply pressure, and VanZant could be heard groaning. After moving his hands down her spine, he tried once more and this time a loud crack was heard. VanZant’s beau adjusted his hand placement several times and repeated the cracking. The clip ended with the model looking into the lens and swinging her neck to crack it before making a monkey face.

For the caption, the MMA fighter asked fans to turn the volume on when watching the vid, and urged them to not replicate these actions. She added a skull and crossbones emoji before uploading the post on Thursday.

Many of VanZant’s 2.7 million Instagram followers took notice of the video, and nearly 22,000 made their way to the like button in just over five hours after it went live. She received more than 430 comments in that time.

“Oooooooooo that musta felt unreal,” one follower replied.

“I’m trying this at home,” another joked.

Not everyone was thrilled with the couple’s technique.

“No… you shouldn’t mess with your spine like that…let a professional do it,” a concerned follower wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week VanZant celebrated her wedding anniversary by flaunting her booty in a pink thong bikini while posing poolside.