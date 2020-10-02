MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Sizzles In A Chain Strap Bikini For Latest Steamy Update

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda flaunted her curvy figure in a spicy three-photo set for her latest Instagram post. In the snaps, she was photographed wearing a bralette bikini that showcased her curves while she struck several sultry poses.

The 21-year-old has been putting her fit body on display in recent updates, and she continued the trend with these scintillating pictures. Loureda was filmed on a bed that had a dark headboard and matching linen, and there was a white wall in the background that offered a contrast.

The Bellator competitor’s long hair was dyed a blond ombre and worn wavy, and she rocked a black bikini. It had a bralette top that hugged tightly across her chest, and had chain link shoulder straps. The matching bottoms were high leg with a thick waistband, and they accentuated her voluptuous thighs.

In the first snap, Loureda laid on her side while facing the camera. Her hair was draped across her chest, and her mouth was apage as she shot a simmering glare at the lens. She rested her weight on her right forearm and put her free hand near her midsection.

The Miami, Florida native laid on her back for the second snap. Her head hung off the edge of the bed as she held a camera in her hand. Loureda’s complexion popped against the dark sheets, and viewers were given a glimpse of her cleavage. The Tae Kwon Do expert sat up for the last pic, and placed a hand behind her head while looking off-camera. This angle treated fans to a shot of her toned stomach and legs as she held the alluring pose.

Loureda tagged the shoot’s makeup artist, stylist, and photographer in the snaps. She added a suggestive two-word caption to the post before uploading the images on Thursday. Many of the her 512,000 Instagram followers took notice of the steamy photos, and more than 25,000 made their way to the like button in just over an hour after they were posted.

The flyweight received over 440 comments in short order. MMA fighter Tracy Cortez responded with fire and heart-eye emoji, and the replies were littered with those. Fans filled the comments section with compliments, and references to her fighting prowess.

“And they thought Ronda Rousey was hot,” one follower wrote.

“Please uppercut me,” another requested.

“On my way,” a fan replied.

“Do you know karate??? Cause your body’s kickin‼️” another joked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Loureda looked stunning in an off-shoulder swimsuit while she posed on a boat. Those photos earned more than 67,000 likes.