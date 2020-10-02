Joanna Chimonides Flaunts Her Enviable Figure In A Short Printed Dress, Shows Off Her Toned Legs

British model and TV personality Joanna Chimonides took to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 1st, and treated her followers to a set of hot pics.

In the snapshots, Joanna rocked a short, white-and-pink printed dress that perfectly hugged her slender figure. It boasted short sleeves and a large cutout on the chest which showed off a glimpse of cleavage. The short length of the outfit displayed her toned thighs and legs.

Joanna completed her attire with black tie-up footwear. She wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulder. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a silver bracelet and an assortment of rings. The hottie also had her nails painted with red nail polish to ramp up the glam.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured somewhere in London, United Kingdom. The shoot took place against the background of some plants, while Joanna sat on a light-gray sofa.

She shared two pics from the shoot. In the first image, she kept one of her hands on the seat for support and rested her arm on the back of the sofa. She folded her legs and gazed straight at the lens. Joanna parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

The second pic was quite similar to the first one, however, this time, she lifted her chin and turned her gaze away from the camera.

In the caption, Joanna, who became famous after participating in the popular TV series, Love Island, indirectly addressed someone, adding that she is feeling them.

Within five hours, the picture amassed more than 13,000 likes. In addition, some of Joanna’s admirers took to the comments section and shared several messages in which they praised her amazing figure, pretty looks, as well as her sense of style.

“Stunning! Where is this dress from?” one of her fans wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“Wow, you look like a beautiful princess!” another user wrote.

“I am feeling you too. You look lovely,” a third follower commented.

“You are so unreal!! Definitely one of the hottest reality TV personalities Britain has ever produced,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “so cute,” “my love,” and “gorgeous,” to let Joanna know how much they adore her.

Apart from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the snaps, including Belle Hassan, Demi Jones, Jessica Gale, and Anna Lingis-Zavros.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, on September 18, Joanna uploaded another sexy pic in which she rocked a see-through printed dress which showed off a glimpse of her white undergarments. To date, the snap has accrued more than 27,000 likes.