Hope Hicks Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Traveling With Donald Trump This Week

Hope Hicks, a White House aide who works closely with Donald Trump, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Bloomberg reported that the aide flew on Air Force One to and from the Trump campaign rally in Minnesota and to and from the debate on Tuesday with the president.

Jennifer Jacobs was informed by sources inside the administration who asked to remain anonymous because she has not publicly announced the situation, but she is apparently showing symptoms of the disease.

Trump is regularly tested for the disease and there has been no indication that he has been infected, according to the report.

Spokesman Judd Deere released a statement about the situation, though he didn’t mention any individual by name.

“The president takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously,” he wrote. “White House Operations collaborates with the physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting Covid-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible, both on complex and when the president is traveling.”

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Hicks and the rest of Trump’s team at the debate took off their masks when they entered the room and turned down offers from the event’s co-hosts for masks. She has also been seen in recent days riding in a van with senior adviser Stephen Miller and campaign adviser Jason Miller without wearing a mask.

Hicks isn’t the first person in Trump’s orbit to be diagnosed with the virus, but she is the closest so far to be diagnosed with the virus.

Others include National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, and an unnamed staffer.

Trump has faced criticism for his handling of the coronavirus, choosing to downplay it and often choosing not to wear a mask in public. He has also held campaign rallies where people gather closer together than recommended and often fail to wear masks. While a majority of them have been held outdoors, two events in Nevada and Arizona were indoors.

He has also mocked his opponent Joe Biden for choosing to wear a mask, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“The development is likely to inflame criticism of the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the president’s disregard for public health measures to combat it,” Bloomberg noted.

Aides are reportedly concerned that Trump’s grueling schedule as he heads into the final stretch of the election may make him more susceptible to contracting a disease.