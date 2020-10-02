‘DWTS’ Pro Witney Carson Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Skintight Dress For Stunning Fall-Themed Photos

Witney posed with a lot of pumpkins.

Witney Carson kicked off the month of October by posing for a gorgeous fall-themed maternity shoot. On Thursday, the Dancing with the Stars pro shared her excitement over the start of the month of Halloween by sharing two photos that captured the spirit of the autumn season.

Witney, 26, posed outdoors in a paved area with bits of hay scattered on the ground. Square haybales had been arranged to create winding pathways. The bales were covered with pumpkins in a wide array of different shapes and sizes. A rustic wooden bin contained a few large white pumpkins, while a much larger bin was packed with the popular orange variety. There were some green gourds scattered amongst the spherical winter squash. The harvesttime decor also included a number of dry cornstalks. Some of the plants were tied to the wooden posts of a pergola. A few metal arbors arched over the walkways in Witney’s second photo.

The professional dancer wore a casual sleeveless midi dress in a pale heather beige color. It was made from a thin stretch fabric that clung to her bump. The skirt was also skintight, and it featured ruching on the sides. The hemline hit just above the knee. Witney tagged the dress’ designer as PinkBlush Maternity.

Over the dress, Witney rocked a thick and cozy Free People sweater cardigan with wide sleeves. The duster-length garment was white with a mustard-yellow arrow pattern. She completed her chic autumnal ensemble with a pair of brown leather booties from Anthropologie. The shoes had pointed toes and high block heels.

Witney’s hair was styled in soft curls, parted down the center, and pushed back behind her ears. In her first photo, she cradled her large baby bump by placing one hand on top of it and another underneath it. She posed to the side and popped her toned left leg forward as she turned her head to smile at the camera.

In the follow-up shot, the radiant mother-to-be was pictured looking down at her belly as she reached up to push her hair back.

Witney’s fans loved her October greeting. Since she uploaded the snapshots to her account, they have amassed over 50,000 likes. Her followers also took to the comments section to remark on how good pregnancy looks on the dancer.

“The cutest pregnant lady on earth,” read one message.

“This is so cute!! Lovely baby bump!!!” said another admirer.

“Motherhood is such a wonderful journey, enjoy!” a third well-wisher wrote.

“Smuggling pumpkins,” quipped a fourth fan.

Witney and her husband, Carson McAllister, are expecting a baby boy who is due to make his big debut this winter. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Witney and her fellow pregnant DWTS pro, Lindsay Arnold, delighted fans by flaunting their bumps together in a photo that was posted on Instagram last week.