Jaime Foxx Reportedly Slated To Reprise Electro Role In ‘Spider-Man 3’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next Spider-Man installment could reportedly usher in the series return of actor Jamie Foxx. According to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Borys Kit, the Academy Award-winning performer is in “final talks” to appear opposite Spidey star Tom Holland as the villainous Electro and his alter ego, Max Dillon.

That’s the same role Foxx took on in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the widely-panned film that essentially ended Andrew Garfield’s run as the iconic web-slinger and inspired Sony to enter into an agreement with Marvel/Disney to share its cinematic rights to the Spiderverse and its various characters.

In a two-star review appearing in Rolling Stone, film critic Peter Travers referred to Amazing 2 as “a clear case of diminishing returns” and also called it “overlong, underwhelming” and “unnecessary.” As noted by THR, the movie underperformed at the box office.

For his part, Kit appraised Foxx’s potential return to the franchise in his former role a “stunner” that demonstrates “a further melding of the previous Spider-Man movies into the current Holland series.”

In the event that the actor does reappear in the franchise, he’ll be following in the footsteps of fellow Oscar winner J.K. Simmons, who portrayed Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jameson in the Tobey Maguire Spidey films, then was tapped to reprise the iconic role in a brief cameo at the end of 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

As shared by The Inquisitr, Simmons stated in May that he actually signed on for multiple sequels, although no confirmation has been made regarding future appearances.

The third installment of Holland’s Spider-Man saga will be directed by Jon Watts, who also helmed Spider-Man: Homecoming and its follow-up, Far From Home. Meanwhile, Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producing the feature, which is currently slated to begin shooting this fall in Atlanta, Georgia. The film is currently scheduled for theatrical release on December 17, 2021.

Series regulars Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds) and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson) are expected to join Holland and Foxx on the call sheet.

Foxx is currently starring in the Netflix superhero drama Project Power.

While the last Marvel feature he appeared in was met with mixed reviews, the Stan Lee/Steve Ditko-created character he played in the movie remains one of Spidey’s most recognizable foes. Electro/Dillon — who has the ability to manipulate electricity, in addition to flight and superhuman strength — made his comic book debut in the ninth issue of The Amazing Spider-Man in February of 1964 and has battled the web-slinger in a number of notable storylines.

Along with Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Kraven the Hunter, Mysterio and Vulture, Electro is an original member of The Sinister Six.