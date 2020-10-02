Sara Sampaio Covers Her Bare Chest With Just Her Long, ‘Covid Hair’

Sara Sampaio tantalized many of her 7.5 million Instagram followers on Thursday, October 1, with her most recent update. The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snaps of herself fully topless as she used just her hair to cover her bare chest.

Sampaio included five picture in the slideshow, all of which showed her in a bathroom. The Portuguese model posed in front of a mirror and bathtub, facing the camera in all shots. In the first, she placed her hands on the sides of her face, slightly interlacing her fingers above her eyes.

For the next three, she allowed her arms to rest alongside her as she struck slightly different poses and facial expressions. For the fifth and last, Sampaio once again put her hands on her face, this time covering her eyes as she smiled broadly.

Sampaio wore nothing at all on her torso, trusting her long tresses to censor the picture. She had it in a middle part and styled in slightly wavy strands that fell over her chest, all the way past her waist. She had on a pair of blue bottoms with an elastic band, which she wore low on her hips.

In the caption, Sampaio joked that her “Covid hair” might be getting out of control.

The post has attracted more than 371,000 likes and over 1,600 likes within six hours. Sampaio’s fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts about the daring photos and also to interact with her caption.

“How are you so brave to post this. Just saying i would be scared to post these kinds of photos. But at the same time I’ve always wanted to take pictures like this,” said one user.

“How is that real! Also, it’s gotta change your sense of balance, having that much hair. No more twerkin without a spotter,” joked another.

“Blue lagooooon vibes wow,” a third fan chimed in, referencing the iconic 1980 film.

“No, it’s perfect! [heart-eyes emoji] Dont cut it, pls,” asked a fourth admirer.

Sampaio often rocks outfits that showcase her fit body in her Instagram posts. As noted by The Inquisitr, she recently shared photos that showed her in a workout set. It boasted a lilac color that complemented her skin color. It included a sports bra and a pair of skintight leggings that outlined her long, slender legs. She revealed that her set was from Alo Yoga. She showed off her flexibility in the second shot by performing a bridge pose.