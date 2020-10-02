Lauren Simpson Displays Her Incredible Abs And Toned Body In A Tiny Red Bikini

Australian fitness model Lauren Simpson is no stranger to showing off her incredible body on Instagram. Following her racy pic-posting routine, she took to her page on Thursday, October 1st, and wowed her 1.9 million followers with yet another hot photograph.

In the snapshot, Lauren rocked a minuscule red bikini which left little to the imagination. It consisted of a bandeau-style top which boasted knotted detailing and a tie in the middle. The garment was so small that it struggled to contain her assets. As a result, she not only showed off an ample amount of cleavage but also flashed major underboob.

She teamed the top with equally tiny bottoms which were pulled up high on her slender hips. The front of the garment scooped down to showcase her flat lower torso. The risqué ensemble also drew attention to her taut stomach, rock-hard abs, as well as her toned legs.

Lauren wore her silver tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. The photoshoot took place outdoors, in a balcony. To pose, Lauren stood against a white brick wall, next to the railing of the balcony. The distant view of the beach, some buildings, and the clear blue sky could also be seen in the background.

The stunner stood with her legs spread apart. She placed one of her hands on the railing for support and touched her hair with the other hand. She lifted her chin and turned her gaze away from the camera. She parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look as she soaked up the sun.

The 30-year-old model, who is a former WBFF bikini champion, added a long caption with her post in which she responded to some of the negative comments that she receives from users, who criticise the way she poses in her pictures. The hottie added that she is a genuine person and takes pride in her qualities.

Within three hours of posting, the picture amassed more than 10,000 likes. Besides, many of her followers took to the comments section and shared close to 450 messages in which they praised her amazing body and appreciated her for her confidence.

“Gorgeous as ever! It’s a shame that people need to project their unhappiness onto you,” one of her fans commented.

“People can be so rude! You do you! It’s your page, post what you want. Great response and awesome pic,” another user wrote.

“Thank you, Lauren! I appreciate everything you do, from posing to instructing, coaching, inspiring, etc! Keep it all coming!” a third admirer remarked.

Many other models also liked and commented on the post to show support, including Melissa Carver, Shannon Caldwell, and Ashley Kaltwasser.