Hillary Clinton Warns Kamala Harris Of Attacks On Her ‘Status As A Woman’ At Vice Presidential Debate

During a bonus episode of her recently launched podcast, You and Me Both, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton offered some advice to current nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris. As reported by Breitbart, Clinton warned Harris — who is the first woman of color nominated for a major party ticket — that she would likely face attacks on her “status as a woman.”

“And I think you should also be prepared for, you know, the slights, the efforts to diminish you, you personally, you as a woman who’s about to be our next vice president,” Clinton said. “So I do think that there will be a lot of maneuvering on the other side to try to put you in a box.”

Clinton also said that Donald Trump and Mike Pence would spread any kind of misinformation to benefit their chances of re-election in November.

“Like, ‘What a great job we did on the coronavirus.’ And, you know, people are sitting there going, what is he talking about? But you will be well-prepared.”

The former secretary of state has been open about her belief in the misogyny she claims is deeply rooted in the United States. During an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, Clinton argued that “sexism and misogyny are endemic in our society.” She pointed to online communication in particular and the viciousness directed at women who express their opinions. In addition to cyberspace, the politician claimed that similar treatment of women could be found in the media, Silicon Valley, and other regions where female’s rights appear on the surface to have moved very far from other points in history.

Suzi Pratt / Getty Images

In addition to Clinton, women’s rights groups have vowed to fight back against sexist attacks intended to hinder Harris’ bid for the White House, ABC News reported. Before she was nominated, reporting suggested that Biden donors were wary of Harris due to her ambition, and the nominee has also faced questions of her qualifications — despite a long career in politics. Tina Tchen, Time’s Up’s president and CEO, claimed that the advocacy and legal defense group would “not allow” such attacks, which she claimed have kept other females from pursuing political office.

As The Inquisitr reported, Harris is set to debate Pence on October 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah. It is unclear whether the new debate format announced by the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) — created in response to the chaotic first presidential debate — will be used for this event.