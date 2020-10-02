Sierra Skye Reveals Bodacious Body In Scanty, Blue String Bikini

Swimsuit model and Instagram star Sierra Skye managed to thrill her 4.1 million followers once again on Thursday, October 1 with another revealing bikini photo. In her latest sexy share, the 24-year-old showed a sizeable amount of skin while spotlighting her tight curves in little more than a stringy two-piece ensemble in two-tone blue.

Skye tagged Fashion Nova in the post’s caption, presumably crediting the Los Angeles, California-based fashion house for designing her scanty swim attire. Regardless of who created the garment, though, the model’s faithful fans clearly approved of the way in which it accentuated her sultry features, taking to the comments section in droves with words of praise for her appearance in the uploaded shot.

“Love the bathing suit on a beautiful lady,” wrote one fan.

“Damn!!” exclaimed another impassioned admirer. “Look [at] that amazing body, looking so good.”

“Perfection to say the least!” raved another devotee, who also added a veritable bonanza of fire emoji for emphasis.

“Pretty eyes perfect body great tan and sexy bikini,” stated another impressed commenter.

Skye peered directly into the camera’s lens while posing for the picture, which was snapped in an outdoor setting. The Roman & Sierra’s World vlogger was captured posing amid a well-manicured lawn, trees and a large umbrella; a backdrop that has been frequently featured in her past pictorials.

With her upper body contorted slightly to the left in the shot, Skye allowed her arm on the same side to dangle, while the fingertips of her right hand gingerly caressed her blond-highlighted hair and neck on the opposite side. Meanwhile, her pink lips were slightly parted and her brown eyes glinted in the natural light.

The social media maven’s slender, yet sinuous frame was mostly left bare, save for the intimate areas that were masked by her bikini. Her top piece was composed of narrow, light blue strings and minuscule cups bearing the same shade of blue, which was bordered by darker, indigo-hued patches on the outside. The garment allowed for an ample showing of cleavage from Skye.

Her skimpy bottom featured a matching color scheme and was tied together with large, swooping knots and dangling strings on both sides. Just above the bottom, her slender abdominal area was highlighted by her pierced navel.

Skye’s latest share had already proven to be impactful as of this writing, registering almost 40,000 likes in just three hours after appearing on her feed. Furthermore, 300-plus comments had been left.

Last week, Skye was similarly stunning in a snapshot taken at the same location that found her flaunting her cleavage and showing additional skin by undoing her jeans.