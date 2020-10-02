Patrick Mahomes’ Pregnant Finacée, Brittany Matthews, Flaunts Baby Bump In Workout Video

Brittany used barbells, dumbbells, and a pink kettlebell during an upper body workout.

Brittany Matthews demonstrated how she’s staying fit now that she’s expecting in a video that she shared with her Instagram followers on Thursday.

The 25-year-old fitness model and influencer recently announced that she’s expecting her first child with her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Brittany’s commitment to exercising and staying in shape is clear to those who follow her on social media, and her most recent upload was an indication that she doesn’t plan on pausing her workouts anytime soon. However, she revealed that she has had to tweak her fitness routine a bit to make her workouts “pregnancy safe.”

In the caption of her post, Brittany made sure to include disclaimer. She advised her fans to consult with their doctors before performing any exercises while pregnant.

In her video, Brittany showed off her tiny baby bump in a Balance Athletica ensemble. One of her followers noted that it had a candy corn color scheme, making it the perfect look for the first day of October. Her bottoms were a pair of bright orange leggings with a supportive high waist. She teamed the pants with a light yellow sleeveless crop top. The breezy shirt had a scooped hemline that curved down in the front to provide a little extra coverage. She completed her look with a pair of coordinating Adidas Ultraboost 20 S running shoes.

Brittany focused on her upper body. She began by demonstrating how to do a set of seated hammer curls with dumbbells. Up next, she used a pretty pink kettlebell for her kettlebell rows. She revealed that she does 12 reps and three sets of each exercise.

This pairing was followed by a set of rope cable curls and free-weight curls. She listed the amount of reps as 12-15, with three sets of each. For her final two exercises, she bent over and grabbed an empty barbell to do 12 reps of barbell rows with her palms down, followed by the same exercise with her palms up. She also completed three sets of each of these moves.

The soundtrack Brittany chose for her video was the new Miley Cyrus hit, “Midnight Sky.” Her upper body workout earned her over 25,000 likes, but some of her followers expressed concern over seeing her in the gym.

“Yeah are you supposed be working out when you’re pregnant you better talk to your doctor,” read one remark.

“Please be careful. Take care of yourself,” read another comment.

Many of Brittany’s fans were quick to jump to her defense.

“Here come the critiquing comments…it is perfectly healthy for a pregnant woman to exercise as long as it’s not more intense than what she was doing before,” one supportive message said. “She is a certified trainer, I’m sure she knows what she’s doing. Did y’all just expect her to sit still for 9 months?”