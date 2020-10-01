Scott Adams Slams Donald Trump’s Answer To White Supremacist Question

Scott Adams, the creator of the Dilbert comic strip, disavowed Donald Trump on Thursday for the president’s response to Chris Wallace’s push to disavow white supremacy at Tuesday’s presidential debate, The Hill reported.

“He botched it,” Adams said during a recent episode of his podcast. “It was a layup. It was free money sitting on the f*cking table and he left it there, and he left me on that table, too. He left me just exposed.”

Adams previously defended Trump’s comments on the 2017 United the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which lead to the death of Heather Heyer. But the president’s response to Wallace’s question — which has been criticized for its lack of a full-throated condemnation of white supremacists — appeared to have been the last straw for the comic creator.

“He lost my vote. Can he get it back? Yeah, all he’d have to do is fix that.”

As Mediaite reported, the change of heart didn’t last long. Adams tweeted just hours later that he is again supporting the head of state for re-election and suggested that his comments received pushback and threats from Democrats.

“Today I learned that agreeing with Democrats and saying I won’t vote for Trump makes them hate me extra and threaten me. So I’ll be voting for Trump.”

At Tuesday’s event, Trump said he was “willing” to condemn “white supremacists and militia groups” but immediately pointed to violence perpetrated by left-wing individuals, which he claimed is linked to the majority of the violence he has observed in the United States. After Trump asked for a specific group to denounce, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden suggested the right-wing extremist fraternal organization Proud Boys, whom the president told to “stand back and stand by.” Although the group took his comments as tacit approval, Trump backtracked on Wednesday and told the group — who he claimed to be unfamiliar with — to avoid interfering with law enforcement amid the civil rights protests across America.

Although Trump has condemned white supremacy and racism in the past, his answer at the debate has been blasted and many accused him of sidestepping the question. Per The Hill, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended Trump’s remarks and pointed to his previous condemnations. However, she would not offer a new condemnation — much to the dismay of reporters at the press conference.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump’s debate performance let down Republicans, some of whom believe that he missed an opportunity to shake up a race that has shown him consistently lagging behind Biden in the polls.