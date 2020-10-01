Ariana James Flaunts Chiseled Midriff In Sweats While Posing In Front Of Boxing Ring

Ariana James motivated her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Thursday, October 1, with a series of hot photos in which she bared her chiseled midriff in a casual — but sexy — ensemble.

All four snapshots showed the Colombian beauty posing in front of a boxing ring at what looked to be a gym. In the first shot, James faced the camera as she grabbed the top rope on either side. For the second, she turned her back to the camera, putting the focus on her toned booty.

James sported a light gray two-piece set that included sweatpants with drawstrings, which were loose and dangling against her inner thighs. The waistband sat low, showcasing her killer lower abs. The top had long sleeves and a cropped hem with a string tied into a bow.

James wore her dark hair parted in the middle and tied into sides buns, exuding Princess Leia vibes.

She captioned the shots with an inspiring message pointing out that life is a hard copy of our thoughts, adding that we can achieve anything with endless enthusiasm, according to Google Translate. James also revealed that her outfit was from Bo and Tee’s Recharge and Revive collection.

The photos have garnered more than 48,700 likes and over 640 comments in six hours. Her fans flocked to the comments section to engage with James, expressing their admiration for her and her work.

“As they say… those who are pretty… are pretty,” one user chimed in.

“Hello Ariana, good morning [sun emoji] wow a woman like you is a mega blessing in this world [Earth emoji] [praying hands] I admire you more and more each day. I wish you a wonderful October full of love and happiness,” replied another fan.

“Beautiful Ariana you are a great source of inspiration for me!! I love you,” wrote a third user.

“Only you can achieve it, the mind is very broad, so the sky is the limit. If you believe, you can achieve, so let’s go because yes we can [three flexed arms], happy beginning of the month, beautiful,” chimed in a fourth.

As those who follow James will know, she often flaunts her body to promote a healthy lifestyle. Last week, she took to her Instagram account to share another slideshow that captured her in front of white stairs while wearing athleticwear, as The Inquisitr has reported. She wore a pair of bright yellow leggings with a thick waistband, which sat above her navel. It was made of a stretchy material that showcased her gym-honed legs. Her cropped long-sleeved top was black.