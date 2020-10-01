Mahlagha Jaberi Rocks An Off-The-Shoulder Sundress On Instagram

Iranian-American model Mahlagha Jaberi went online on Thursday, October 1, and treated her 3.2 million Instagram followers to a refreshing new pic.

In the snapshot, Mahlagha rocked a floral printed, yellow sundress which accentuated her slender figure. The outfit featured an off-the-shoulder design to showcase her flawless décolletage while also showing off a glimpse of cleavage. It boasted dark pink piping on the neckline and criss-cross detailing on the front. The shirred bodice of the outfit highlighted her slim waist.

Mahlagha wore her raven-colored tresses in a sleek bun. According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Tulum, Mexico. The shoot took place outdoors, during the day. To pose, the 30-year-old model leaned against the bark of a tree. Some plants could be seen in the background.

The hottie lifted her chin and gazed at the camera. She also slightly puckered her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Mahlaga added a motivational quote about the importance of realizing one’s self-worth and needs.

Within four hours of going live, the picture racked up more than 75,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared close to 1,200 messages in which they praised her amazing figure, beautiful looks, as well as her incredible sense of style.

“You look so beautiful even without makeup. Hard to find natural beauties in the world of fashion modeling these days. You are a class apart,” one of her fans commented.

“Such a cute dress. And you look absolutely perfect. I’m seriously in love with you!!” chimed in another user.

“Why do I develop a new crush on you every time I see a new picture. Your beauty is enchanting!!” a third admirer remarked.

“What a lovely feeling to see this face early in the morning as soon as I log in to the Gram. Thank you for posting your amazing photos,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “queen of queens,” “what a babe,” and “marry me,” to let Mahlagha know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and Instagram notables also liked and commented on the clip to show appreciation and support, including Mariam Rod, Jenna Jenovich, Helly Luv, and Anyuta Rai.

Mahlagha often wows her legions of admirers with her skin-baring pics. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on September 18, she uploaded another sultry snapshot in which she rocked a stylish white bikini that displayed her amazing physique. To date, the picture has racked up more than 113,000 likes and above 1,800 comments.