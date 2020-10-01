Ashley Graham Flaunts Booty & Shapely Thighs In A Thong: ‘Looks Like The Spaghetti Went Straight To My Butt’

Ashley Graham brought the heat to her Instagram page on Thursday with a hot new share that saw her showing some serious skin.

Four Polaroid-style images were included in the October 1 addition to Ashley’s feed, which a geotag indicated were taken at the Palazzo Parigi Milan Hotel and Grand Spa. The model, who recently rocked a glam look to watch the New York Fashion Week events from her couch, sent temperatures soaring by going scantily clad as she worked the camera in a number of spots around her luxurious room.

Ashley posed in front of a closet full of coats with her backside to the camera in the first slide of the upload. She was dropped down in a low squat, resting one arm on her knee as she turned her head over her shoulder to gaze back at the lens with a sultry stare.

As for her look in the shot, the 32-year-old likely sent pulses racing as she flaunted her bodacious figure in a minuscule black thong from Parade. The skimpy undergarment covered up only what was necessary, leaving her round booty and shapely thighs completely exposed for her 11.4 million fans to admire. The lingerie was teamed with a fuzzy white T-shirt from Alexander Wang, as well as a pair of golden yellow Fendi boots that gave her barely there look a bright pop of color.

Ashley ventured to the bathroom for the second photo in the post, where she stood in the bathtub with one foot propped up on its ledge. She faced the camera this time, revealing the mesh waistband of her panties that sat high up on her hips, highlighting her hourglass silhouette. She carried a yellow handbag in the snap and sported a set of dainty earrings that added a hint of bling to her ensemble.

The model remained in the bathroom in the third snap of the series, though was no longer in the tub. Rather, she peeked her head out of a door, which appeared to lead to a small balcony. She was nearly bent at a 90-degree angle at her hips, treating her audience to another look at her derriere and sculpted thighs.

The final shot was of an empty bowl that appeared to have held Ashley’s dinner, which she noted in the caption was spaghetti that seemed to have gone “straight to [her] butt.”

The bootylicious set of snaps proved to be a major hit, with thousands flocking to the comments section to show the plus-size model some love.

“I need some of your confidence. You’re so gorgeous!” one person wrote.

“You seriously are so beautiful, love the power you give to women,” praised another fan.

“U just made my day! Hahaha love the spaghetti reference!” a third follower remarked.

“Ashley you are so fine,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up over 361,000 likes within just three hours of going live.