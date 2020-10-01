Charly Jordan Sizzles In Barely There Bikini In Hot Video With Fellow Model

Charly Jordan gave her 3.4 million Instagram followers something to look at on Thursday, October 1, with a sweltering new post. The American model and influencer took to the photo-sharing app to upload a video that showed her and fellow model Tori Nicole Bass strutting their stuff in barely there bikinis.

The footage showed both models wearing two-piece bathing suits as they posed in front of a swimming pool. The stunners moved their bodies while looking at the camera. Their suits boasted the same print, featuring hot pink flowers with green leaves against a black background.

Jordan’s top had classic triangles that were widely spaced on her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage. Her bottoms were equally tiny, featuring side ties that she pulled up high on her sides.

Bass’s suit top had larger cups that were adorned with frills along the inner edges. Like Jordan’s, hers also had thin straps that tied behind her neck. Her bottoms featured the same frills along the waistband and she also wore the side ties high on her hips, helping to accentuate the contrast between her waist and hips.

The video played the song “Lovesick” by Trevor Daniel in the background.

Jordan shared with her fans that the clip was a behind-the-scenes from a recent photo shoot the models did. She noted that she enjoyed working with the team and praised her fellow model’s inner and outer beauty.

The post didn’t need much time to start to rack in interactions. Within two hours, it has been viewed more than 335,000 likes, garnering upwards of 113,300 likes and over 520 comments. Many of Jordan’s fans praised both models, with many taking to the comments section to ask about Bass as well.

“I see chocolate and vanilla but where is strawberry,” one user wrote.

“You both are amazing!!! So excited for this collection to come out,” raved another fan.

“Woww…nice [three red hearts] both of you,” a third one noted.

“Such a beautiful smile [smiley] [heart-eyes emoji] love it,” a fourth fan chimed in.

A lot of Jordan’s Instagram content feature her in skin-baring outfits. Earlier this week, she shared a slideshow of herself striking different poses in the bathroom while wearing an itty-bitty two-piece, as The Inquisitr has previously written. She posed on the steps on a bathtub as she wore a bright red number that contrasted with her hair and skin tone. It included a skimpy top made up of small triangle cups and spaghetti straps. Her matching bottoms tied on the sides.