Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nate Makes A Huge Blunder

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, October 3, tease that Ashley returns to Genoa City, and she makes sure her brother tracks down the details of Dina’s unusual piece of jewelry. Rey and Sharon argue over Adam, and Elena ends up doing something unforgivable after a medical crisis she and Nate face at the clinic.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) pushes Jack (Peter Bergman) in the right direction, according to SheKnows Soaps. Although she is part of the dramatic article Billy (Jason Thompson) wrote about Adam (Mark Grossman) and Victor (Eric Braeden), Ashley has other things on her mind – her mother’s emerald necklace, The Teardrop of Love. Instead of worrying over the exposé, which is all true, Ashley encourages Jack to continue looking into the mystery of how the stolen necklace wound up around Dina’s (Marla Adams) neck.

Although Victor has a lot on his plate, Jack visits with him about the gemstone. It seems Victor once spent a lot of time and money trying to buy it for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). The two men have a productive conversation about the necklace, and Jack ends up getting some leads on where to look next for information about Dina’s emerald.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Elsewhere, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) share a difference of opinion. Although she should hate Adam for what he did when Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) was a newborn, Sharon has moved past that, and she’s Adam’s friend. Rey, however, is not. Now that new information about a crime has surfaced due to the article Billy published, Rey and the Genoa City Police Department are working to help authorities in Kansas solve the case. Sharon things Adam deserves compassion and mercy, but Rey thinks Adam needs to face justice. Not surprisingly, they are at odds in this situation, and it is not an excellent time for Sharon to argue with her boyfriend considering her upcoming breast cancer surgery.

Finally, a medical crisis hits too close to home for Nate (Sean Dominic) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy). A while ago, Devon (Bryton James), Elena, Nate, and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) helped a young man named Jared (Michael Maclane). Unfortunately, Nate and Elena find themselves treating him for an upsetting problem.

The situation is emotional, and right before it happened, Elena dreams that Devon and Amanda were together. She is not in a good place, and after the trauma is cared for, Elena and Nate take things too far, and they cross way over the line of friendship. The result is not going to be easy for any of them to come to terms with.