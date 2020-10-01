‘Trump Fatigue’ Could Suggest Trouble For The President In November, Report Claims

A Thursday piece for The Hill claimed that America could be growing tired of Donald Trump, which the publication suggested does not bode well for the president’s chances in November.

According to the report, this “Trump fatigue” might stem from the fact that his “abrasive personality” has “worn thin.” Notably, the piece pointed to the president’s steady run of concerning polling that could be a sign that the voters he needs to persuade most — independents, suburban residents, and women — might be a lost cause.

“The question of whether the Trump Show is fading is made sharper by the fact that there are two more presidential debates to go,” the piece read.

Per The Hill, the U.S. leader is not likely to shift his approach between debates as former Democratic nominees Barck Obama and Al Gore did during their time in the spotlight.

“But with Trump, there will be none of that. He is who he is, and he believes that works — for obvious reasons, given how he defied the conventional wisdom to win in 2016.”

According to the publication, employing the same strategy may not bee effective in gaining Trump the voters he needs to secure an Electoral College victory.

“He needs to do something to change their opinion about him. But what he does is, he plays the hits. And playing the hits is great for super-fans, but it doesn’t bring in someone who wasn’t a fan before,” the report claimed.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Trump’s debate performance received criticism for his aggressive interruptions. As The Inquisitr reported, some Republicans were allegedly disappointed by his performance and believed he squandered a critical opportunity to shift the tide of the election in his favor. Notably, Republican Amy Koch claimed that Trump not only failed to gain ground with crucial voting blocs, but he likely lost ground with disaffected Republicans.

Outside of the debate, there are other signs that haven’t boded well for the head of state. As reported by NowThis News, Trump’s opponent, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, raised a record $3.8 million between 10 and 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday. The news came in the wake of a surge in donations following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Republican plans to replace her with Trump’s then-forthcoming nomination.

Still, a recent Rasmussen Reports survey suggested that Trump received an approval rating boost after his performance on Tuesday. In particular, the pollster found that the president’s approval rating increased from 46 to 49 percent after it added post-debate polling to its five-day rolling average calculated from its daily Presidential Tracking Poll.