Tiffany Toth Sizzles In Black Lace Lingerie On Instagram

On Thursday, October 1, Playboy model Tiffany Toth took to her Instagram page and showed off her amazing figure to wow her 1.4 million followers.

In the picture, Tiffany rocked a provocative black lace lingerie set which perfectly accentuated her slender figure. Her brassiere consisted of thin straps and wired cups which gave her breasts an upward push. It boasted scalloped edges and a low-cut neckline which showed off an ample amount of cleavage.

Tiffany teamed the bra with matching lace underwear which she combined with a sexy garter belt attached to her stockings with the help of suspenders. She completed her attire with a black négligée.

The 34-year-old model wore her highlighted tresses in soft waves, letting her locks fall over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of stud earrings.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured somewhere in Orange County, California. The shoot took place in a kitchen, against the background of a cooking range. To pose, Tiffany stood straight, holding a carton box of Chinese takeaway food and chopsticks in her hands. She pulled her négligée off her shoulders and lifted her chin. The hottie gazed straight at the camera and slightly parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Tiffany wrote that she has not done a fashion photoshoot in a while, adding that she is missing the experiences. She also tagged her photographer Isaiah Mays and her hairstylist and makeup artist Michelle V for acknowledgment.

The model also informed users that her sexy lingerie set was from the online intimate-wear retailer, Eats Lingerie.

Within four hours, the pic garnered more than 7,200 likes. In addition to that, several of Tiffany’s followers took to the comments section and shared close to 140 messages in which they praised her amazing body and beautiful facial features.

“I miss your shoots, Tiffany. I love your calendar. You’re an amazingly beautiful woman!” one of her fans commented.

“Now that is the Tiffany I remember and love!!” chimed in another user, adding a kiss emoji to the comment.

“Gorgeous!!! You’re so pretty!!! Have a great day!!” a third follower wrote.

“You are one of the most beautiful women in the world and I love you so much!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “looking fantastic,” “looking hot in black,” and “angel,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Ivory May, Kennedy Summers, Elena Romanova, and Natasha Yi.