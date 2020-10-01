Willow Smith Rocks Black Lingerie And Fishnets In Savage X Fenty Show Sneak Peek

Willow will make an appearance in Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2' Amazon Prime Video special.

Willow Smith gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at one of the risqué ensembles that they’ll get to see her rocking on the runway in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 special.

On Thursday, the 19-year-old daughter of Hollywood power pair Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith did her part to hype up the star-studded lingerie show. In the image that she shared, Willow posed on a set that appeared to have a warehouse theme. She stood next to a conveyor belt with metal rollers, and more of the machinery could be seen in the background behind her. A large number of plastic bins had been placed on the belts. The layout was similar to that of one of the fulfillment centers where Amazon receives and ships products.

The massive room was dark, and the little lighting that there was made Willow’s skin look green. The “Whip My Hair” songstress flaunted her yoga-honed physique in a few pieces from the Savage X Fenty fall 2020 collection, including a pair of black lace underwear. The panty boasted scallop trim on the legs and a thin strap detail at the waist. Over the undergarment, she wore a pair of high-waisted fishnet stockings. She also sported a silky pajama-style top with long sleeves. The front of the garment was knotted right above her navel.

Willow accessorized with stacked beaded necklaces that appeared to glow purple, indicating that she was possibly standing underneath a black light. She also rocked matching cluster dangle earrings and a tiny nose stud. A chunky ring on her left index finger was her only item of jewelry that didn’t glow. The musician’s close-cropped hair was styled in neat rows of tiny knots.

Willow posed with her left hand resting on her right shoulder so that her arm crossed her chest. She tilted her chin down and turned her head slightly to the side as she directed her eyes toward the camera.

Her photo amassed over 132,000 likes and 1,000 comments during the first two hours it was live on her account.

“When I found out you were in the show was so excited,” one fan wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another added.

“Wasn’t expecting that,” read a third message that included a string of heart emoji.

“Full circle moment…I remember when you said years ago that Rihanna inspires you…look at this,” a fourth admirer remarked.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Willow isn’t the only new celebrity who signed on for Rihanna’s second annual fashion extravaganza. Other fresh but famous faces that fans will get to see on the special include Demi Moore, Lizzo, Erika Jayne, Paris Hilton, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Gigi Goode, Rico Nasty, Jaida Essence Hall, Shea Couleé, Miss 5th Avenue, and Chika. The event will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 2.