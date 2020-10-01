Antje Utgaard Stuns Fans In Lacy Lingerie And Cat Ears

Antje Utgaard celebrated the new month in style on Thursday, October 1, when she treated her 1.8 million Instagram followers to a double update in which she smoldered in a cat-inspired lingerie look.

Both pictures captured the Wisconsin native in a three-quarter stance as she posed indoors in front of a bright window. Utgaard fixed her gaze at a point in the distance as she let her sensual lips hang open. Her blond hair was parted in the middle and worn in soft waves that fell onto her shoulders and chest.

In the first, she took her hand to her head and the other to her shoulder while tucking her chin. The second was similar, though Utgaard rested her arms alongside her body and she tilted her head back this time.

Utgaard sizzled in a sultry bra, which was made from a pale pink fabric with black lace over it. The outer layer created patterns and added texture to the garment. It had an underwire structure that pushed against her chest, helping to emphasize her busty figure.

Utgaard completed her ensemble with a pair of cat ears made from a similar lace material. As far as accessories go, she kept thing simple, wearing a simple silver bracelet on her left wrist.

In the caption, Utgaard clarified that she was a cat and wished everyone a happy October.

Within four hours, the post has attracted more than 26,600 likes and over 375 comments. Many admirers took to the comments section to share their preferred photo, with No. 1 ranking higher among the top commenters. Many others used the opportunity to gush over Utgaard’s looks.

“I love your hair I love your face you’re just perfect meowwww,” one user wrote.

“@awesomeantjay is The best thing to come out of Wisconsin! That includes @ellsworthcreamery and @newglarusbrewing there I said it,” replied another one of her fans.

“Love this [heart-eyes emoji] can’t believe Halloween is already almost here,” a third admirer added.

“Yes you are and what a Purrrdy Kitty you are, Happy October to you to, i pick photo number 1 your pose is more cat like,” chimed in a fourth one.

Her latest share will fit right in with the others on her Instagram feed. Last week, Utgaard took to the social media app to upload another racy image in which she rocked a white top, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. It had a plunging neckline that displayed assets. She told her fans that she flew back to Minnesota to take part in a family tradition — apple picking. She added that she flies back home every year for the occasion.