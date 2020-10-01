Taraji P. Henson, 50, Ditches Her Bikini Top As She Gets Soaking Wet In An Outdoor Shower

Taraji P. Henson gave her 16.3 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Thursday when she shared a series of snaps from a racy photoshoot in which she showed some serious skin. The multi-slide post went live to her page just moments ago, but has already been showered with praise by her adoring fans.

The Empire star maxed out the social media platform’s posting limit in the new addition to her feed, sharing a total of 10 photos from the shoot that captured her getting soaking wet in an outdoor shower. She struck a variety of poses for the camera to show off her age-defying figure at nearly every angle underneath the steady stream of water. A stream of sunlight also spilled into the wooden enclosure, acting as a natural spotlight that further illuminated Taraji’s flawless physique.

The 50-year-old likely sent pulses racing as she worked the camera in two different bikinis, the first of which boasted a bold, leopard-print design. The two-piece included a set of cheeky bottoms that showcased Taraji’s round booty nearly in its entirety, as well as her sculpted thighs and toned legs. The top half of her look was a halter-style number with thin, stringy straps that tied tightly around her ribcage, highlighting her slender frame. It had tiny, triangle cups and a plunging neckline that displayed an ample amount of cleavage, giving the look even more of a seductive vibe.

Taraji’s second look in the photo series was even more risque, though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. She swapped her animal-print bikini bottoms for a solid black pair with a thick jeweled waistband that accentuated her trim waist and flat midsection.

The actress took things to the next level, as she opted to go topless as she rocked the swimwear. Her long red dreadlocks spilled over her shoulders and in front of her bare chest, covering up what was necessary to ensure that the images would not violate any of Instagram’s nudity guidelines. However, an eyeful of sideboob still made its way into the raunchy snaps.

Fans quickly took note of the scorching hot new addition to Taraji’s feed, awarding it more than 127,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to shower the celeb with compliments.

“YESSSSSSSS alllllllllll of this glorious goodnesssssssss!!!!” wrote Gabrielle Union.

“YOU’RE SO STUNNING,” praised another fan.

“Umm Taraji…I think you broke the internet…AGAIN,” a third follower remarked.

“I’m speechless,” added a fourth admirer.

Taraji certainly seems to have been living her best life since turning 50 last month. The star celebrated her big day with a fun day out on a yacht, where she looked hotter than ever a tiny white bikini.