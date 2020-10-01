Bebe Rexha Wraps Leg Around Plaque In Short Dress After ‘Meant To Be’ Goes Diamond

Bebe Rexha took to Instagram to update fans with an exciting new photo of herself. The talented singer received a plaque for her song, “Meant to Be,” after it went diamond, which is an achievement not too many stars have.

Rexha stunned in a short black dress that featured a silver shimmery effect all over. The garment had long sleeves and fell way above her upper thigh. Underneath, the songstress put on sheer black tights and completed her look with boots of the same color that had silver studs all over. Rexha is mostly known for being a blond. However, she recently died her hair a fiery red, which looks very fierce on her. She styled half her locks down and the rest in a high ponytail.

In the snapshot, Rexha was captured sitting down on a white sofa with her large, long rectangular plaque placed in front of her. She was caught from a higher angle and gazed up at the camera lens. Rexha wrapped one leg across the top of the display that had her face in the center of 10 silver discs. On the sofa next to her appeared her fluffy black dog, Bear, who was lying down.

On Twitter, Rexha attached a short video clip of her miming and dancing to Rihanna’s “Diamonds” while holding the plaque vertically. You can watch it here.

“Only 39 other songs have reached diamond in history,” she stated.

For her Instagram caption, Rexha explained that the song had sold over 10 million copies. She thanked Florida Georgia Line, who the single is a collaboration with as well as her fans, radio, her label, and a number of names from her team.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 210,000 likes and over 1,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.3 million followers.

“So beyond proud of u bee. I remember the times when you were happy for a few thousand streams and now LOOK AT YOU MAKING HISTORY. Congratulations queen,” one user wrote.

“YOUR HAIR, GOD, HOW BEAUTIFUL, EVERYTHING FITS YOU GOOD,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“Everything in this picture is perfect,” remarked a third fan.

“Congrats! Still bumping to that song,” a fourth admirer commented.

“Meant to Be” took Rexha’s career to new heights. Not only was it a global smash but it earned herself a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. At the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, it took home Top Country Song.