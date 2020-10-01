Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Shows Off Insane Curves In Cut-Out Skirt And Scanty Top

Social media influencer Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa sent pulses racing around the world on Thursday, October 1, when she uploaded some revealing new content for her 12.2 million Instagram followers.

The 22-year-old bombshell was photographed and recorded on a lush property for the three-slide series. Jailyne positioned herself in the center of every frame, as she posed next to a white horse.

In the first photo, she stood facing the camera as she propped one hip out. Her left hand grabbed the horse’s jaw, while her right hand held the reins. Her head was cocked slightly to the right as she wore a pout on her face. Her pose was similar in the second snapshot.

In the video, the model walked backward with the horse, and gave the audience a profile view of both her face and her backside.

Her long raven hair looked to be styled in slight waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

The model showed off her curvaceous physique in a white halter-neck top that featured a cross wrap front. The garment drew eyes to her assets and revealed just a hint of underboob. She teamed the top with a white skirt that also flaunted her curves as it was designed with large cutouts over her hips. The skintight piece highlighted her bodacious derriere, while its waistband was tied around her midriff, drawing eyes to her slim core.

Jailyne accessorized with a single bracelet.

In the post’s caption, Jailyne stated that she would never spend her time spewing negativity toward others. She also relayed the importance of time, before telling fans to be kind to one another because what you send out to the universe will come back to you.

She also revealed her outfit was designed by KOZA, before crediting the photo to Maegan Alys Photography.

Thursday’s content received a lot of support from social media users, amassing more than 126,000 likes in less than two hours after being uploaded. More than 1,000 fans also spoke out about their admiration for Jailyne in the comments section.

“My favorite picture. You look so beautiful Jailyne,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a red-heart emoji to their compliment.

“It’s just amazing how beautiful you are and also how funny you are and how kind you are as well… You’re beautiful inside and out,” a second fan chimed in.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshipped,” gushed a third admirer.

