‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Billy Feels Vindicated

The Young and the Restless episode on Thursday, October 1, featured the fallout from Billy rashly publishing the exposé of Adam and Victor. Faith learned that her whole life could have been different due to her uncle’s misdeeds, and friends from school began bullying her. Nikki let Victoria have it, and Adam and Chelsea tried to do damage control. Lily and Billy reveled in the article’s success.

Lily (Christel Khalil) yelled at Billy (Jason Thompson) for blindsiding her and publishing without warning her. After she left, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) came in and threatened to quit. Ultimately, she decided to stick around, but only if Billy stopped using the company for his personal vendettas. After a while, Lily let Billy know how well the article was doing, and he felt vindicated.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) called Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and asked her if she was happy with herself. As she hung up, Victor (Eric Braeden) came in, and she told him the story was out, so he got on the phone for damage control.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) knocked on the door and said authorities in Kansas had called Paul (Doug Davidson) with questions. Rey tried to talk to Victor about the situation. Victor told him to arrest Billy Boy Abbott for libeling his family. Rey wanted to know about George disappearing, and Victor said he’d retired. Rey warned that the man had better still be breathing.

Infuriated, Nikki burst into Victoria’s office and informed her that police were questioning Victor. Victoria said Newman Enterprises could weather the fallout, but Nikki felt that Victoria helped Adam destroy the family from the inside.

Victoria met Billy at Chancellor Park, and she told him he’d gone too far with the article. He insisted that she was on board with Victor experiencing blowback and wanted him to put it all out there. Victoria admitted that her stomach dropped when she read it, and she wondered what she’d done to her family.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) didn’t feel too upset about the terrible way the exposé portrayed Adam and Victor. However, after Nick got a call about Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) being upset at learning the full truth of what Adam did to her, Sharon (Sharon Case), and Ashley, his attitude changed.

Nick showed up at Sharon’s and helped talk to Faith. She was upset that her whole life could’ve been different. Sharon tried to reassure her, and Faith wondered how her mom had forgiven Adam after all that. Nick stepped in and reassured Faith that the whole thing would blow over soon. However, Faith continued to get bullying texts from friends, which she hid from her parents.

Nick went back to Phyllis, and he let her know that Faith wasn’t handling things very well. Phyllis proclaimed that Billy went too far with things. Nick noted that now Adam felt he had nothing to lose, which could be bad for everyone.

Adam walked into Chancellor Communications, and he started to confront Billy.

Victoria went back to her office, and an angry Victor was there waiting for her.