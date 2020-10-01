Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Shows Serious Cleavage In A Lace Bra & Sweats For Steamy Update

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony delighted fans with a scintillating photo for her latest Instagram update. In the snap, she took a selfie at home wearing a lace bra that embellished her assets along with a pair of sweats.

The Irish stunner is known for posting workout videos in gym gear, but in this pic she looked alluring while staying casual. O’Mahony took the shot posing in front of a mirror as she stood on gray flooring. There was a TV on one side and a couch on the other, and dark kitchen cabinets were visible in the background along with a dish for her dog.

O’Mahony was captured from the knees up, and she turned her body slightly to the side to showcase even more of her enviable figure. She put one foot forward in a pose that helped further accentuate her curves. The popular YouTuber raised a finger to her left cheek, and held the phone in her right hand. Her long dark hair was tied back in a ponytail, and she stared into the screen of her phone while snapping the pic.

The 22-year-old rocked a black lace bra as a top. It had frilled edges and thin shoulder straps, and hugged tightly around her chest. O’Mahony sported a pair of matching sweatpants with untied pull strings, and she had the left side of the waistband pulled down below her hip which offered viewers a glimpse of her curvy backside. She accessorized with a black smartwatch on her right wrist. O’Mahony’s tanned skin popped against the neutral-colored background, and fans were treated to an eyeful of her chiseled midsection.

For the caption, the fitness model mentioned that combining sweatpants with lace could be her new go-to look. She added dizzy and black heart emoji along with several hashtags including “#abs” and “#chilled” before uploading the image on Thursday.

Many of O’Mahony’s 690,000 Instagram followers flocked to the spicy selfie, and more than 20,000 made their way to the like button in just over two hours after it was posted. The influencer had over 160 comments in that short time, as her replies were swamped with fire emoji. Fans filled the comments section with compliments about O’Mahony’s stunning physique.

“Straight up GOALS,” one follower replied.

“What CORE,” another added.

“Omg you look great. You are so beautiful!!!” a fan wrote while adding a series of swirling heart emoji.

“That’s just not nice!” another joked.

