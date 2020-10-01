Abby Rao Shows Off Killer Curves In Lingerie Top And Satin Skirt

American influencer Abby Rao wowed thousands of her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, September 30, when she shared a number of revealing photos of herself.

The 23-year-old, who is most famously known for co-creating the Clubhouse TikTok collective, was photographed seemingly indoors for the four-slide series. Abby was centered in every frame as she showed off her body from different angles.

In the first photo, the model posed facing the camera with her arms down by her sides. She propped one leg forward and looked away from the camera’s lens. She posed from her backside in the second snapshot, putting her backside on show. She rotated her head over her left shoulder to direct her gaze toward the camera’s lens. The third photo again displayed her from the front as she rested one right arm against something. She sported a smile in that image, emitting some happy energy.

Her long blond hair was parted slightly off-center and styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and around her shoulders, adding a touch of glam to the look.

Abby flaunted her curvy physique in a revealing white lace bra that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The sheer garment drew eyes to the model’s busty assets, as its tiny cups showed off an ample amount of cleavage.

She teamed the top with a satin skirt that was designed with a high-slit over her left leg, putting her thighs on show. The high-rise number was raised up past the model’s hips, calling attention to her slim waist. She accessorized the scanty look with a necklace, earrings, and several rings.

According to the post’s geotag, the model was photographed in Los Angeles, California.

The snapshots quickly accumulated a lot of attention from social media users, garnering more than 191,000 likes since going live less than one day ago. Nearly 900 followers also headed to the comments section to vocalize their admiration for Abby’s figure, good looks, and revealing ensemble.

“Without a doubt you are the most beautiful thing I saw all day,” one individual commented, adding a number of heart-eyed emoji to the end of the sentence.

“You are beautiful,” chimed in another admirer.

“You look so amazing,” a third fan asserted.

“I cannot get enough of you,” a fourth user added, following their words with a string of fire emoji.

