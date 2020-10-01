Kylie Minogue Wraps Microphone Around Her Body Wearing Skimpy Panties With Tassels For Throwback ‘Fever’ Pics

Kylie Minogue took to Instagram to honor one of her most iconic albums, Fever, which turned 19 years old. The Australian singer had fans feeling nostalgic after she posted a number of photos from the album’s photoshoot.

In the first shot, Minogue attached the album cover that saw her in complete profile while holding a microphone in the air. The “Red Blooded Woman” hitmaker tilted her head up while her locks fell behind her.

In the next slide, Minogue was snapped closer-up, flashing a huge smile while wearing a white garment with one strap. The attire displayed her decolletage and revealed her arms. The BRIT Award winner placed a pair of black headphones on her head while styling her wavy light brunette hair down. Minogue closed her eyes and tilted her head to the side for the stunning pic.

In the third slide, she rested the side of her face on her shoulder and sported a mouth-open expression. Minogue held onto her headphones while her eyes were squinted.

In the fourth, Minogue was seen wearing the same outfit as the album artwork. She rocked a sleeveless white top paired with skimpy panties of the same color that featured long tassels on the side. To complete her look, the songstress put on white heels, which gave her some extra height.

In the photograph, Minogue wrapped a long microphone lead around her body while posing on her knees. She stared directly at the camera lens while resting both hands on the floor.

In the fifth and final snap, Minogue positioned her body toward the camera and raised both her arms, exposing her armpits. She wrapped the majority of the lead around her legs and looked nothing short of incredible.

In the span of 50 minutes, her post racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 770 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2 million followers.

“ICONIC. This is what early 2000s sound to me,” one user wrote.

“Great timeless album continues to sound fresh and current, as always Kylie ahead of musical trends,” another person shared.

“Still fresh 19 years later. Every track. Every b-side. Every video. Every live performance. The tour!! Kylie did that!” remarked a third fan.

“This is the first album I remember getting!!! 5 year old me would play this over and over… not much has changed,” a fourth admirer commented.

Later this year, Minogue is planning on releasing her 15th studio album, Disco. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently did promotion for her new single, “Magic,” while spending time at The Ritz London.