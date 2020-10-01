La La Anthony Flaunts Her Figure In Tight Leopard Print One Piece

La La Anthony stunned her fans once again when she sizzled in an eye-catching, one-piece swimsuit. Anthony struck a steamy pose for the photo, which she uploaded to Instagram on October 1.

The TV personality stood on a slab of concrete with a large array of tropical plants behind her. La La matched every single piece of her outfit for the picture, which she joked about in her caption.

Her curvy figure was accentuated by the multi-colored, leopard print swimsuit she rocked. The suit featured thick straps that fit snugly over her shoulders as well as a thin panel of material over her stomach. On the sides of the one-piece, there were multiple strings that appeared to be connected from the front to the back.

Additionally, La La wore a floor-length cover-up with a print that matched perfectly with the rest of the ensemble. The cover-up fit loosely and had sleeves that fell to her elbows. The actress also incorporated a thick headscarf with the same leopard pattern, which covered a majority of her forehead and part of her ears.

La La’s dark hair appeared to be straightened and fell down her back. She accessorized with diamond-studded earrings, a few gold bracelets, and bright pink painted toenails.

In her picture, the Think Like A Man actress stood with a slight arch in her back. Her right leg stepped forward with her knee slightly bent as she rested only her toes on the ground. Her opposite leg remained locked in a neutral position with her left hip pushed out. Her stance put her toned legs and slim waist on full display.

La La’s right hand was placed carefully on her mid-thigh, which flaunted her bright pink, long fingernails. Her left arm rested naturally at her side, which drew the attention of her 10.9 million followers to the tattoo on her hip.

The Power star exposed a small amount of cleavage for the shot. La La refrained from smiling and instead gave a seductive gaze directly to the camera. The position of her head showcased her well-defined jawline.

Although this photo did not expose as much skin as some of her previous posts, La La’s followers were still in awe. They couldn’t help but notice her stunning physique, and over 300 people expressed their awe in the comments section of the post shortly after it went live.

“It’s the body for me,” one person wrote, adding four fire emoji to their comment.

“You be looking too good ma,” another fan declared.

“Gorgeous as usual,” a third follower remarked.

As reported by The Inquisitr, La La recently received an immense amount of attention from fans, including an impressive list of celebrities, after she released a couple of stunning shots that flaunted her jaw-dropping curves in a white bikini.