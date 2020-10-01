Instagram Model Raquel Benetti Juggles A Soccer Ball In A Tiny Sports Bra That Flaunts Her Curves

Instagram model Raquel Benetti flaunted her curvy figure while showcasing her impressive athletic abilities in a recent video upload. In the clip, she was recorded wearing a tight-fitting sports bra as she juggled a soccer ball.

The 29-year-old showed how she earned the nickname “The Muse of the Freestylers” by performing a series of incredible tricks in this update. Benetti was filmed inside a gym in an enclosed space that had hardwood flooring. A friend looked on from the side, and the Alok remix of “Piece Of Your Heart” by Meduza played over the footage.

Benetti had her long dark hair tied up in a ponytail, and she rocked Nike gear including a tight black sports bra that had “Just Do It” written in white across the chest. She sported a pair of matching bike shorts that were covered by neon yellow-colored shorts that had a graphic print on them. The athlete also wore a pair of neon yellow sneakers, white socks, and a smartwatch.

At the beginning of the clip, Benetti juggled with her feet, and then started tossing it higher as she performed high kicks while keeping control. Her friend had a giant smile across her face as she watched the impressive display. Benetti kept switching feet as she continued juggling. She then knocked the ball up and caught it with her chest. Afterwards she let it drop and began juggling with her knees before launching it up and catching it with her back.

Fans were treated to an eyeful of her toned legs and flat midsection in the revealing sportswear, and caught a glimpse of her assets as she bent down. The Sao Paulo, Brazil native ended the vid by kicking the ball towards the camera.

For the caption – as per Google Translate – Benetti left a lengthy message that was dedicated to the man who honed her soccer skills from a young age. The model said this teacher told her when she was only 12 years old that she would one day play professionally. Benetti mentioned that she used to get in trouble for skipping school to play the sport she loved. She included several emoji in the caption, including hearts and praying hands, before uploading the post on Wednesday.

Many of the athlete’s 1.3 million Instagram followers noticed the video, and more than 22,000 showed their support by tapping the like button. Benetti received nearly 220 comments, as fans flooded the replies with heart and fire emoji.

