Veronica Bielik Flaunts Fit Physique In Sports Bra & Skintight Bike Shorts

On Thursday, October 1, Polish model Veronica Bielik shared a series of stunning snaps with her 2.9 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 27-year-old posing outside on a grassy area with numerous trees in the blurred background. The geotag suggested that the pictures were taken in Warsaw, Poland.

Veronica flaunted her fantastic figure in skintight activewear from the clothing brand Bo and Tee. The set featured a pink-blue-and-yellow sports bra adorned with the company’s logo and a pair of coordinating bicycle shorts. The ensemble put her incredible curves, flat stomach, and toned thighs on display. The model also wore a black hair tie on her right wrist.

For the casual photoshoot, the blond bombshell styled her long locks in loose waves, giving her look additional glamour. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the first image, Veronica turned her body slightly away from the photographer and touched the waistband of her shorts. She focused her gaze on the camera lens with her mouth slightly open. She altered her position for the following photo by standing with one of her arms to her side, as she looked off into the distance. The model faced forward and lowered her gaze in the final shot, flashing her beautiful smile.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Bo and Tee by tagging the company. She also implored her followers to let her know which of the three photos did they prefer.

Fans were quick to answer her question in the comments section.

“Gorgeous girl you look amazing love number 3,” wrote an admirer.

“3, but you are beautiful in all three photos,” added a different devotee, along with a heart-eye emoji.

Some commenters noted, however, that they had difficultly choosing a favorite image between the three pictures.

“All 3 looking gorgeous,” said a fan, adding both a heart-eye and a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“@veronicabielik You are incredibly gorgeous in all 3. Also have the most beautiful smile,” added a different devotee.

Veronica engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 57,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Veronica has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits.