Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Rises In Post-Debate Rasmussen Reports Poll

Rasmussen Reports released its daily Presidential Tracking Poll on Thursday and found that Donald Trump experienced a boost to his approval rating following Tuesday night’s presidential debate against Joe Biden, Breitbart reported.

Notably, Trump’s job approval rating jumped from 46 to 49 percent after the post-debate polling was added to the pollster’s five-day rolling average. In addition, his job disapproval declined from 53 to 51 percent. Overall, Trump experienced a five-point shift in his favor.

“The president’s approval ran in the low 50s for 10 days through the end of last week but dropped as low as 46% in the first three days of this week following his nomination Saturday of federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court,” the pollster wrote.

“Now his approval appears to be on the rise again. By next Monday morning, all 1,500 voters in the daily tracking survey will have been polled following Tuesday night’s contentious debate.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Rasmussen Reports’ Friday Daily Presidential Tracking Poll released last week was a milestone for Trump as it marked 10 straight weeks of an approval rating above a percentage of 50 — the longest streak since his inauguration in 2017. Specifically, his run began on September 14 with an approval of 51, followed by 51, 52, 51, 53, 51, 50, 50, 52, and 52.

Although Breitbart noted that its too early to determine whether the debate was positive or negative for Trump — who was criticized for constantly interrupting his opponent — the publication claimed that the Rasmussen data is “noteworthy” as it’s the first post-debate survey available at the time of writing.

As for data on debate performance, the majority of Spanish-speaking viewers of Telemundo believed that Trump won the event. Per Newsweek, 66 percent of the network’s viewers said they thought Trump won the battle, while just 34 said they thought Biden emerged victoriously.

Although Latino voters typically vote for the Democratic Party, Newsweek noted that the debate could tilt the demographic in his direction. In July, the president boasted of his support among the voting bloc while speaking at a roundtable meeting with leaders of the community.

“We’ve done really well with Hispanics. We like them, they like me, and we’ve helped them a lot with the jobs.”

Other post-debate polls were not as favorable for the head of state. As The Inquisitr reported, an instant audience poll from CBS found that the majority respondents — a percentage of 48 — believed Biden was the winner, compared to just 41 for Trump. In addition, a CNN survey found that the majority of those surveyed believed the former vice president was victorious.