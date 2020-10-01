Nicole Scherzinger Strolls Along A Stunning Beach In A Sexy Black Swimsuit

Pop star and television personality Nicole Scherzinger stunned her 4.5 million Instagram followers with a tantalizing trio of snaps taken in a scenic location. Nicole was walking along a gorgeous beach in the images, with the water gently lapping at the shore around her feet. A forest of majestic evergreen trees were visible along the shore, and a large mountain could be spotted in the distance. The sky above was a breathtaking shade of blue and the sun shone down on Nicole’s flawless figure.

She flaunted her curves in a one-piece black swimsuit that highlighted her assets to perfection. In the first shot, she had her back turned to the camera as she strolled down the beach. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her back in an effortless style, and the bottom portion of her swimwear was a thong cut which left her pert posterior exposed.

She turned to face the camera in the second snap, and fans could see the garment had a low-cut neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders and the legs had high-cut sides that extended over her hips, elongating her incredible legs. The material clung to her figure and fit her like a second skin.

She switched up her pose slightly for the third shot, continuing to walk forward along the sand. She balanced on the balls of her feet and had one leg extended, a move that made her legs look miles long. Her long locks cascaded down her back, and she tilted her head slightly as she gazed at the camera.

The sun shone down on her flawless skin, illuminating her beauty. Several pieces of natural debris were scattered along the beach, adding a rustic vibe to the setting. Nicole mentioned in the caption that the location was “#heaven.”

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 77,800 likes within one hour. It also received 659 comments within the same time span.

“You’re actually the hottest human,” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

“Schamazing,” another follower added, complimenting the pop star with a twist on her name.

“Wow what a view,” a third fan remarked, not specifying whether he was referring to the stunning natural landscape or to Nicole’s curvaceous figure.

“Looking absolutely amazing! And that scenery is epic!” yet another follower chimed in.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole thrilled her audience with a double update in which she rocked a sequin-covered purple dress for an episode of The Masked Singer. The garment had a simple yet sexy silhouette that accentuated her fit physique, and the bold color looked stunning with her coloring.